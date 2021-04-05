It is our mess; we have traded our values and dignity, says Samboh

THIS mess we are in it is us who have traded our values and dignity, says MMD vice-president – political Reuben Samboh.

In a statement, Reverend Samboh said people have just lowered their worth with each passing year and the nation was in one of the most complicated positions.

He said reading through the daily papers, listening to news bulletins, and living the daily life would immediately confirm “this to anyone”.

Rev Samboh noted that fathers, mothers and their children everywhere line up to receive K20s, K50s and on lucky days K100s from visiting politicians.

“Maybe we should not so much blame the politicians. We must ask; how is it that a grown man who has children to educate, bills to pay and a legacy to worry about can run on to a queue to receive a K20 or indeed a bag of mealie-meal?” he asked. “What happened to dignity and to self-worth? How can a healthy young man wake up in the morning and head out to just wait to be sent by another to go and cause a fight somewhere with anyone, someone, somehow and we all don’t stop to ask what has gone wrong?”

Rev Samboh wondered how a woman who is married and has children can find it acceptable to leave all the responsibilities and instead hop to a queue to receive a Chitenge and whatever else.

He also wondered how government business could go on normally with scandals such as the purchase and distribution of expired and impotent drugs.

“How is it that government employees and politicians have become so wealthy without any known businesses? How can government procurement be so polarised and we are all happy to have a few bar counter chats and then move on? Is this a normal state of affairs? As long as you paint your car in ruling party colours, put a campaign number plate and use party Chitenge on the dashboard, you can drive it unlicensed eternally! Let us leave that alone and talk instead about prices of goods and services,” he said.

Rev Samboh noted that there were very few jobs being created and there was no talk from the Ministry of Labour about new jobs or industries.

He noted that there was negligible talk about salary hikes stating that there was a loud silence about it.

“But prices are going up every day. This means that Mr Phiri who has had no job for so long is now facing an even much tougher existence. On the other hand, Mr Mulenga, whose salary has remained around K3,500 can barely afford the life he had a few years ago,” Rev Samboh said.

He said all that was not President Edgar Lungu’s fault neither was it the fault of PF.

“It is our mess. It is us who have traded our values and dignity. We just lower our worth with each passing year. We throw litter everywhere, we accept mediocre services, we put up with failing systems all round. We keep quiet and fear to be arrested as if we are law-breakers when it’s the guys in uniform and VXs who are law-breakers. We just go ahead and pay the new prices without asking, what’s going on?” he said.

Rev Samboh recalled that last week, the Competition Commission told the nation that some prices citizens were paying might not be anchored in any economic factors.

He recalled that the other week, the Constitutional Court told the nation about the G12 qualification and there was pandemonium, but suddenly everyone seems to have fixed their certificates and life goes on.

He said this was disorder and it cannot be fixed by mere rhetoric.

“We won’t change this by just changing politicians. We require a leader who will deal with this awkward behaviour and lowered value system. For us to get out of here, we need a leader; a leader who will be bold and courageous to put a stop to ‘caderism’ at once. We need a leader who will restore the fear of public property and money. We need a leader who will institute public reforms in many areas. A leader who will demand for the civil service to deliver at optimum, the police to do their work professionally and the judiciary to undertake reforms. We need a leader who will make corruption a feared territory and abuse of office a no go area,” he said. “We need a leader who will lead our people everywhere (including in rural Zambia), in all the 10 provinces into hard work and not wait on K20, K50 and Chitenge handouts. We need a leader who will put an immediate and permanent stop to reckless alcoholism. A leader who will dismantle cartels, cabals and thieving rings.”

Rev Samboh said the country needs a leader who is not willing to accept the excuse that “this is politics”.

“We need a leader who will come to do a good job for that one term and not worry about re – election at the expense of a properly functioning system and society. We need a leader who will cause all of us to be accountable for paying taxes and who will use the taxes to build us a better society. We need a leader who will lead us into industrialisation and away from endless and cosmetic political rhetoric,” he said.

Rev Samboh said Zambia needs a leader who would be willing to institute lifestyle audits for all public sector workers.

“We need a leader who does not have allegiances to local or international syndicates. We need no theorists; neither do we need people who want to settle scores. We just need a leader,” said Rev Samboh.