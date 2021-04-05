Sinazongwe headmen caution subjects against getting overexcited about general elections

SINAZONGWE headmen have cautioned their subjects against getting overexcited about the forthcoming general elections and voting for wrong candidates.

Speaking on behalf of other headmen at a public meeting where they declared their support for Sinazongwe UPND member of parliament Gift Sialubalo’s reelection bid, headman Simweela said the August general elections were not about making trials but voting for credible leadership.

“Don’t get overexcited about the forthcoming general elections and end up voting for wrong candidates. We are in a critical moment where money is flying all over and if you are not careful you can end up choosing a wrong candidate over a good one and then we will be doomed,” Simweela warned.

The headman said it was important for people to remember the hardships they went through under the current regime hence they needed to vote wisely to change the scenario.

“We know that there are people that are difficult to advise – even when they are suffering they easily forget when they see money but this coming elections is a serious one. You don’t need to vote anyhow just because they have given you money, no!” said Simweela. “At parliamentary level in Sinazongwe Hon Sialubalo has performed well so don’t look elsewhere, you will make a big mistake.”

And headman Matambo urged citizens in the area not to take Sinazongwe backwards by voting for candidates who were not selfless.

“As traditional leaders in the valley will go flat out to educate you our subjects on the importance of voting for credible leadership in the constituency. Our son Sialubalo is a good son who deserves more time and our support because he is not the type that go to parliament to fatten their pockets only but him comes back to share with us no wonder we are seeing his efforts to develop the constituency,” said headman Matambo.

And Muziyo block traditional councillor Innocent Kapaale said people now cannot be fooled again by the PF regime.

“We have seen the problems we are going through and no one can be told what to do on 12 August. If you marry a woman who already has a child and you choose not to support that child it means you have rejected even the mother and this is what PF has done to us. Just because Southern Province is UPND stronghold we are being punished,” said Kapaale.

Meanwhile, headman Simankawa appealed to the UPND leadership not to give them a new candidate at parliamentary level and council chairmanship positions.

“Please whoever is selecting candidates in the UPND, as traditional leaders in Sinazongwe, we are saying that maintain these two sons of ours Sialubalo and council chairman Alick Muleya. If you tamper on these then you have destroyed Sinazongwe. We can’t sit and watch political parties subjecting wrong candidates to our people hence the we have taken it upon ourselves to give advice,” said Simankawa.