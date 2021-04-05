We should no longer live in a fool’s paradise – Luonde

NDC national chairperson Richard Luonde is asking PF leaders if they have reflected on their lives during Easter period.

He says on April 1, God has showed us that we should no longer live in a fool’s paradise but a paradise of truth, love, genuine reconciliation, full of true worshippers and not Satanists

Fr Luonde said it is common for Christians to reflect on their lives during such periods and make amends.

“It (Easter) started on 1st April which is a fool’s day but this year it marked the Institution of the Holy Eucharist (known as Maundy Thursday) where our Lord Jesus Christ also washed the feet of His disciples in a sign of humility to show the world and believers of how we should carry ourselves as His followers,” he explained. “I beg to know if the current crop of leaders we have in PF, especially those in government, had time to reflect or knew why this important day Maundy Thursday falls on 1st April which is the fool’s day.

Zambia is declared or was declared a Christian nation and constitutionally we are. What benefits has our being declared a Christian nation brought in our lives if not total misery, hunger, criminality, unemployment, corruption name it?”

He bemoaned the shrinking civic space and lack of respect for citizen’s rights in what should be a Christian nation.

“Today in a Christian nation we have witnessed a lot of unwarranted killings of innocent Zambians, detentions without charge, squeezing of the opposition out of the political arena using the public order Act,” said Fr Luonde. “On 1st April, God has showed us that we should no longer live in a fool’s paradise but a paradise of truth, love, genuine reconciliation, full of true worshippers and not Satanists. Zambia needs change and this change must come to pass on the 12th of August 2021 when we go to vote. We have been taken advantage of for too long.”