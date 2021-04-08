Nawakwi ready to contest polls – FDD

FDD vice-president Chifumu Banda says a good leader should respect the views of others.

Speaking at the closure of the Eastern Province FDD conference in Chipata on Monday, Banda urged the new executive committee to consult previous leaders.

“You lose nothing in consulting. A good leader should learn to listen from those that have passed through that chair. A good leader should be selfless. A good leader should respect others. A good leader should respect the views of others,” he said. “A bad leader is the one who thinks and wrongly so that he or she knows everything on earth including their name when in actual fact they were given that name.”

Banda urged party members to work as a team.

“The party to which all of us are members in good standing expects us to perform better. There is no need to hold on to positions when you can’t deliver. My appeal to you all is that let’s see change and this change should be in the right direction,” urged Banda. “The same people who have voted for you will be watching your performance and when they criticise you, listen to their criticism because they also love the party just as you do.”

And Eastern Province FDD chairperson Boniface Zimba said party members should ensure they drive the spirit of love.

He urged members to remain united.

“We are going to continue working as a team. I want to assure the people of Eastern Province that we are not going to leave them behind and we are not going to disappoint our party members. We will make sure we drive the spirit of love in our party,” he said.

Zimba said party leader Edith Nawakwi was ready to contest the forthcoming elections.

“We have already started preparing for this year’s elections. In fact, I will tell you one thing, our party president is so ready to stand as presidential candidate during the upcoming 2021 presidential elections,” said Zimba.