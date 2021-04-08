Peace should be the catalyst to building world economies, says Rev Banda

AFRICA Inter-faith Peace Mission executive director Reverend Howard Banda says former information permanent secretary Chanda Kasolo has shown leadership by ignoring provocation ever since he left office.

The Mission has since honoured Kasolo with a certificate as ambassador of peace in southern Africa.

Speaking before presenting the award to Kasolo at the Mission’s offices in Lusaka on Tuesday, Rev Banda spoke highly of Kasolo’s character.

“And we would like to commend Mr Chanda Kasolo the former PS of information, the former PS Eastern Province. He has served the nation in various capacities; he has received a lot of negativities, insults and sometimes negative display of his part, he has never fumed against such. Even when he has got a lot of followers, he has never fumed against such,” Rev Banda said as the audience applauded. “He has kept away from any acts of anger and he has since demonstrated that keeping quiet is an act of trying to embrace peace of which he has achieved. So, Mr Kasolo I recommend you for the award of this certificate as a peace ambassador to SADC region. And this certificate is not just a paper, it’s about your character. It is your character that is speaking that when there is confusion you bring peace because of your good character.”

He said peace should be the catalyst to building world economies.

Rev Banda emphasised on defending peace at all costs.

“Peace should be the one that should drive the economy of the world and the economy of this country. Everything is dependent on peace. And even those who are coming as investors they are dependent on peace,” he said. “So, we should always make sure that we protect the peace that has been granted to us by God Himself. Our late president Michael Sata could even speak in Bemba to say Lesa alileka ukupanga ifyalo (God has stopped creating countries), the only country that we have now is Zambia and without which we will never have any country anywhere else.”

And Rev Banda warned traditional leaders against taking partisan political lines.

He advised such leader to leave the throne and go into full time politics.

“And also, I would like to use this opportunity to caution our traditional leaders; those who have taken sides as they entertain politics of hatred and division. Our leaders should portray fatherhood because they were called for such,” said Rev Banda. “But if you see a leader at traditional level taking sides let them dethrone themselves. Come to the political platform so that they meet their colleagues at that level. There’s need that our leaders should be respected. And if they speak, their counsel should be felt in the spirit of a Zambian. But if you have got traditional leaders who are entertaining politics of division in this country, I think those traditional leaders should be checked, they should be warned by us, ourselves as Zambians.”

And receiving the award, Kasolo who was accompanied by Chipata Central PF aspiring candidate Amon Jere, encouraged others never to look back in life.

“I’ve never had an award of this nature, because awards that I’ve had before are for things that you achieve in terms of commerce, in terms of school, in terms of doing something. But this came as a total surprise,” he said. “My own word is that everything we get comes from God and when it goes you just let go. God gives and God takes away, so there’s no need to complain. And for those friends and enemies, if there are any out there that lose their jobs or lose possessions, never look back; look forward.”

Kasolo said it would be difficult for anyone to achieve anything in life if they responded to every criticism.

“It’s always something; when one door closes another one opens, and usually a bigger one than that. And if you noticed I don’t speak about anything that is thrown my way… This is a great honour indeed,” said Kasolo. “And for me to be able to speak about peace in the rest of southern Africa it’s a big and daunting task, but I will do my best. I’m a great believer in doing things until I succeed. So I will work vehemently hard and be profoundly professional about it so that we promote peace.”