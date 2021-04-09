Cuba asks US to cease its discrediting campaign

CUBA has cautioned the United States of America against denting the Caribbean Island’s human rights record.

On Monday this week, Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs general director in charge of US affairs Carlos Fernández de Cossío, summoned the United States Charge d’Affaires, Timothy Zúñiga-Brown.

Fernández warned Zúñiga-Brown about “misleading and politicised” allegations in the 2020 US State Department report on human rights made about Cuba.

Cuba accused the US of opportunism and outright malice against other nations.

Fernández said Cuba has recently been elected as a member of the Human Rights Council for the period 2021-2023 and is part of 44 of the 61 international human rights instruments.

He urged the US government to cease its discrediting campaign against Cuba in the area of human rights and put an end to other unilateral and interventionist exercises.

Fernández pointed out that the US government opportunistically takes advantage of an issue as sensitive as human rights for its policy of aggression against countries that are not subordinate to them.

He said “these are countries that defend the sovereign right of their peoples to self-determination”.

Fernández emphasised that the report was arbitrary and unilateral, and was characterised by allegations and accusations that were untrue.

“With regard to Cuba, it repeats slanders that political groups of the United States, with extreme positions against Cuba, have formulated for years as pretexts for the promotion of hostile actions and the imposition of coercive economic measures aimed at damaging the standard of living of the Cuban population and punish them for their support of the political, economic and social system that the country has freely and sovereignly chosen,” Fernández said. “…The flagrant and systematic violations of human rights in the United States and by the government of that country are known and documented. These concern racism, xenophobia, police brutality, torture of prisoners, prolonged imprisonment, the use of secret prisons, anti-Semitism, McCarthyism, and other forms of religious and ideological intolerance. Added to this are the extrajudicial killings in various parts of the world and the arbitrary and prolonged detentions of innocent people.”

He added that Cuba enjoyed international prestige in the field of human rights due to the results it has achieved in the promotion and protection of the same.

Fernández said Cuba had a long tradition of cooperation with United Nations mechanisms that operate on a universal and non-discriminatory basis; and for the country’s solidarity support for the efforts of other developing nations to protect the rights of their peoples.