High Court jails 4 Chirundu men 20yrs for wearing military uniforms

THE Lusaka High Court has sentenced four men of Chirundu district to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour for wearing military uniform.

This is in a matter where Barton Nkhoma, Tapiwa Kambole, Isaac Mutena and Misheck Muluwe aged between 22 and 27 were facing a charge of unauthorized possession of defence force uniform.

Justice Muma said the wearing of military uniform by the four was wrong as they should have applied for military training if they were yearning to become soldiers or police officers.

The quartet on April 7, 2019, in Chirundu, jointly and whilst acting together possessed uniforms of the Zambian defence force without lawful authority.

Handing down his sentence Judge Muma said Nkhoma, Kambole, Mutena and Muluwe deceived the public as they wore military attire when they were not defence personnel.

“I find that the convicts committed a serious offence and deserve to be punished as their behavior has the potential of disturbing peace in Zambia,” said justice Muma.

“If we encourage anyone to wear military uniform, are we going to have peace in this country? If anyone wore the rob ‘gown’ I’m wearing, is there going to be peace? That’s why I feel you (convicts) deserve to be punished so that we protect people from deception. I hereby sentence you to 20 years with hard labour,” ordered judge Muma.