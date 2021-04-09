There’s no ruling, order setting aside injunction against MMD convention – Judiciary

THE Judiciary says there is no ruling nor order on record to the effect that High Court judge Mwape Bowa set aside an ex-parte order of injunction against the holding of the MMD convention on March 19 – 20.

Chief Registrar and Director of Court Operations Charles Kafunda in a letter dated April 7, 2021 said The Mast headline High Court sets aside injunction against MMD convention was misleading.

“A reading of the headline and the article in question seems to suggest that the Hon. Mr. Justice Bowa discharged the Ex-Parte Order of Injunction granted to the Applicant in the cause on 19th March 2021,” judge Kafunda said. “There is no ruling nor order on the record to the effect that the said Ex-Parte Order of Injunction was set aside as reported in your newspaper.”

In this matter, Webster Chipili and 19 others on Saturday, March 20, 2021 obtained a restraining order stopping the MMD convention.

Although the process that started on Friday was disrupted on March 20, the convention continued on the ground that the order was not properly served on either Nevers Mumba, Elizabeth Chitika or other officers of the MMD.

Mumba was thereafter declared unopposed winner of the MMD presidency.

However, Chipili and others applied for committal proceedings against Mumba and others for disobeying the restraining order.

The MMD then applied to have the originating process dismissed for being irregular and the court set today for hearing the application.

However, Chipili and others argued that the court should have heard the committal application first because contempt matters are criminal. They further applied that the contempt matter be dealt with expeditiously.