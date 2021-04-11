Constitution Matters with Simon Kalolo Kabanda: what is equivalent to Grade 12 certificate?

Last week we reflected on the explanation of Article 70(1)(d) by the ConCourt, regarding the Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent, as a qualification for political office.

“A tertiary, vocational, craft, trade or apprenticeship certificate is not equivalent to a grade twelve certificate (school certificate) as it is not comparable in value, amount, meaning and functions to a grade twelve (12) certificate” (9.5, J76).

Today, we wish to look at what is meant by the equivalent of a Grade 12 certificate. However, before we do this, we wish to bring out what some ardent readers of this column are saying:

“Simon, how are you? This current constitution has caused mayhem. You cannot simply do a wholesale amendment in a country with so many underlying problems! So, let the ones with school certificates be the voters, maybe we can have some sanity going forward! Swepa Lwansa.’’

“What are the implications of having a Constitutional Court that has original and final jurisdiction? Suggested topic.’’ From HK of Kabwe.

The explanation that was given by the ConCourt on 10 March 2021 is the final ruling on this case. There is no recourse for appeal on cases that are concluded by the ConCourt. According to the ranking of the Supreme and Constitutional Courts, “The Supreme Court and Constitutional Court rank equivalently,” (Article 121).

What therefore is meant by Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent?

Another ardent reader of this column has asked this:

“Thanks, Simon, for sharing. Actually, on the same subject matter, do those who possess GCE or Form 5 qualify to stand? I intend to stand in ‘me, I and myself’ constituency as MP kaaa, and I only have GCE. NMB.’’

Those with GCE or Form 5 certificate qualify if they have passed in six subjects including English, with at least one (1) subject with a Credit; or if they have passed in 5 subjects including English, with at least two (2) subjects with a Credit.

The six subjects may look like this:

English 8 (PASS)

History 8 (PASS)

Geography 8 (PASS)

Mathematics 8 (PASS)

Physical Science 8 (PASS)

Biology 6 (CREDIT)

And the 5 subjects may look like this:

English 8 (PASS)

History 6 (CREDIT)

Geography 6 (CREDIT)

Mathematics 8 (PASS)

Biology 8 (PASS)

One reaction by an aspiring candidate is this:

“This is not fair for us who do not have these qualifications! After we have fed our cadres, bought fertilisers and paid schools fees, hoping to be voted for, and then you knock us out at the last minute, surely?”

There are others who have welcomed this provision, such as this one:

“The Grade 12 qualification is good for enhancement of democracy in Zambia. It is also good for ushering youths into leadership. For rural areas, majority of the Ward Councillors and Council Chairpersons and Mayors will now be youths. This is good. At least the ‘oldies’ have been essentially retired. Otherwise, if it had been left the way it has always been, the value of education would have continued to be looked down upon.”

However, there are still questions surrounding this constitutional provision: Where has this provision come from? Is it a necessary provision?

Do the people of Zambia want to have it in the Constitution? Has it just been imposed against the will of the people?

All these, and other related questions, will be addressed on this column next week.

