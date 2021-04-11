Govt has failed to pay diplomats abroad since Jan 2021 – UPND

THE UPND has revealed that the Patriotic Front run government has failed to pay the country’s diplomats abroad since January 2021.

Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said on Choma Maanu Radio station that the UPND was in receipt of information that the government had failed to pay diplomats abroad since January 2021.

“Now these people are people who are living in foreign countries. It is not like here where if you have not been paid, you may have relatives, perhaps you know a microfinance institution where you can go and borrow or you know colleagues where you can go to borrow kaloba,” he said.

Mweetwa urged the Zambian government to come out in the open over the situation.

He said it was important that when such things happen, the people’s government comes forward to speak to the issue.

He noted that even council workers, national housing workers and other civil servants would go for months without pay.

He said the government must find the money to pay the diplomats abroad.

“This is embarrassing to the nation; you send ambassadors, high commissioners abroad and then you fail to pay them for months on end and yet here at home PF cadres, PF ministers, PF MPs are seen visiting markets dishing out monies, seen sleeping on mattresses made out of money, pillows made out of money, playing around with huge chunks of money. That’s the money which should have been used to pay our diplomats,” Mweetwa said. “Enough of embarrassment that this Patriotic Front government has occasioned on this country. Not too long ago we underwent and we are still going through shame by way of the Zambian government failing to pay international debt obligation, the same debt that they were dancing around that they were a credit worthy government.”

Mweetwa described as international humiliation of the country government’s failure to pay international debt and now diplomats abroad.

“That’s the reason why when we say it’s time for change, take into account these glaring irregularities,” said Mweetwa.