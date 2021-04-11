Lusaka paternity case was eye opener

[By Rupert Chimfwembe]

Introduction

The names are not real. The story is true, as rain falls from the sky. It is from way back in Lusaka. This is also as good a recollection of the details of the episode as the mind was able to hand back. There is an additional piece of information: the reader is not about to be presented a stranger-than-fiction account but a common one.

The reader has probably been exposed to this kind of story (oral or written) many times before. It is a road many in a similar situation have taken. Given that, the purpose of this writing is not simply recalling a chapter from the past. It is to attempt to open up new arenas of thinking on the subject. Hopefully, that will help people in the same circumstances handle things better, when possible.

The problem

And now the familiar script. Tembo and Mary – may God bless their souls if they are still alive – were a married pair. Sadly, two to three years after consummation, no child had been brought forth. Tembo and Mary were each confident they did not have any reproduction problem. They each firmly believed their spouse was the source of the childlessness, not themselves.

It was never said why the partners were so sure the hurdle had to lie with their wife or husband. Perhaps Tembo had a child before he married Mary. Perhaps Mary also did. Those details never emerged. It could be they imagined, for some strange reason, that anyone with difficulty procreating had to have a mark on their forehead.

Probably Tembo, like so many other men, believed that only women could have such a problem. And maybe Mary thought that if one had a regular menstrual cycle, which it seems she had, there could not be any challenge whatsoever bearing offspring. (That is not what online research appears to say).

In an effort for each to prove that it was the partner that could not be a progenitor, Tembo and Mary decided to put their bodies to the test. It seems each of them thought, it is not as if I do not know what I’m talking about. Tembo and Mary were to examine their body in the way you might have already guessed right. They would find a new female and male partner respectively. If the fresh union led to a conception, it would very easily and straightforwardly have settled the question of where the problem was. That is how they looked at things.

And find a new partner they each did. Tembo managed to win the attention of a young lady called Irene, and Mary the affection of a man named Phiri. Recollection of whether or not Irene was married has not been possible. It is likely she was single. That requirement was basic enough for Tembo and Mary to quickly see as a prerequisite to ascertaining a Tembo paternity.

What the couple probably never did was insulate their new liaisons from third parties in the less obvious ways. For example, what if Irene came into the relationship with Tembo just fallen pregnant for another man and not aware of it, or even aware? What if she slept with another man, accidentally or intentionally, while seeing Tembo, and conceived from that encounter and not from the intimacy with Tembo? And could she, by the way, reveal the meeting to Tembo? If she did, could Tembo, in turn, share it with Mary? There were perhaps many other not-so-prominent possibilities to reduce the validity chances of Tembo and Mary’s chosen type of proof.

There are similar considerations that appear to have not been made in respect of Mary. For instance, Mary could have been going into the relationship with Phiri already carrying a pregnancy from Tembo. (Some couples have suddenly had a conception after trying fruitlessly for a long time).

Did Tembo and Mary ensure they kept a safe distance apart – like not sharing the same house – while Mary saw Phiri?

It could have minimised probability of getting into bed together; after all, were they not married and likely to long for each other, or simply readily attract physically? It seems there were as many unanswered questions on Mary’s side as on Tembo’s, as concerns ensuring that any Irene pregnancy could only be Tembo’s, and any of Mary could not be Tembo’s, in the period of their trial. It really did not matter what man Mary was with. It just did not have to be Tembo, at that particular time.

Two other important issues come into focus. One is, would Mary and Tembo move on with their new friends if either or both had a pregnancy with the new partner? Did they wish to remain married? Could they? The second is a moral question. It was not known if Irene and Phiri were told beforehand by Tembo and Mary that the relationship was not primarily out of love but need to show their spouse who could not have a child.

So, what happened in the two new relationships? Well, what happened in the two new relationships was that Mary conceived and eventually had a baby boy, while there was no pregnancy or child in the Tembo-Irene association. For Mary, it was, “I told you so! You cannot have a child, I can. Now you know.” It was all sealed now, the way she saw it. In fact, she viewed it as a double-victory: the proof, and a baby to behold and treasure.

If Mary was delighted to have the baby, so was Phiri. How could he not be? The two, however, had to hold back their joy, for Tembo had an unpleasant surprise for them. He fiercely claimed both the conception and the infant. That dispute set the stage for a battle in court the conclusion of which was highly awaited by all who had come to know about the disagreement.

In the courtroom

There was a frenzy of talk in some social settings about what was or had to be. Nonetheless, no amount of public discussion or strong opinion could officially decide the matter. That responsibility; that accompanying authority, lay exclusively in the hands of the Lusaka magistrate or judge on whose bench the case was. Right from the first appearance, the audience in the courtroom seemed sympathetic toward Tembo and uncompassionate toward Mary and Phiri. Did they think Tembo had slept with Irene on an important mission, but Mary had eloped with Phiri? During proceedings, there was often the catcall, “give Tembo his son!”

Did the court finally deliver justice? Of course, it did. On that final day, the court held that after listening to both sides, it was clear who the father of the child was – Tembo. Not surprisingly, there was thunderous applause from those in attendance. And so, after several court appearances and that historic ruling by the court, Tembo, quietly jubilant, went home a proud father of one.

Conclusion

The court’s verdict suggested that neither Tembo nor Mary had any limitation in reproduction – at the time they (must have) had the bed-sharing resulting in the pregnancy. Did the court’s ruling mean Tembo had no reproductive health problem? That is probably a matter for specialists in the relevant areas. What is clear is that the court had been proving paternity of the child, not presence or absence of problems in reproduction in Tembo. That is to say, the court had been called upon to answer the question who is the father, and not to answer the question does Tembo have any fatherhood problems? These questions appear different and separable. Did the court have the technical competence? Perhaps any decision anyone makes has to be looked at in the context of such issues as evidence and available resources and alternatives.

No information surfaced on Tembo and Mary remaining married or moving on to give their love to Irene or Phiri, or someone else. It appears Tembo and Mary had taken a direction that had great potential to divide them permanently. It was naturally important knowing where the problem was, but advisably only as the first step toward finding a solution that made the marriage happier.

As can be seen, the actual route taken implied more interest in apportioning blame than in finding the answer and strengthening the bond. There is no memory of any visit to a health facility by the couple, but DNA testing as we know it today was only on the horizon then.

Whatever the fact, no one can claim to know better what Tembo and Mary should have done, if they themselves have never been Tembo and Mary, husband and wife.

The author is a lecturer at the University of Africa. Send feedback via WhatsApp: +260 97 6 610117.