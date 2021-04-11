NKANA HOST NAMUNGO IN CAF CUP

INCONSISTENT Nkana will be looking for maximum points when they host Namungo FC of Tanzania in the CAF Confederation cup group match at Levy Mwanawasa stadium this afternoon.

Nkana are having a torrid time in the MTN/FAZ Super League where they are third from bottom on the log, which is in stark contrast to their CAF form.

The Wusakile giants won 1-0 away in Tanzania last week and would be looking for another win today to put pressure on group leaders Pyramids FC of Egypt who are their next opponents.

“It will be an easy match we will be looking to win so that we put pressure on opponents above us,” said Kaindu.

“We are not doing fine in the local league but I think with the coming of four players that have joined us we have some depth. You saw even in the other match; we made some changes.”

Nkana striker Fred Tshimenga is back from injury to boost their strike force which missed a lot of chances in Tanzania, with Kaindu emphasising that his team needs to score a lot of goals to have an advantage going forward.