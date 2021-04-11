Vernon Mwaanga says our attitudes towards each other must change for the better.
After reflecting on the foundations laid in the early 1960s by the Organisation of African Unity, now the African Union, Mwaanga wonders what has gone wrong with “our” politics which have largely shifted away from democratic tenets.
“We need a new peaceful and stable environment, which recognises that living side by side in peace, notwithstanding our differences, we can achieve much more. Our attitudes towards each other must change for the better. Our supreme goals are more important than our differences. After all, democracy accommodates differences of opinion. The people now live in fear of their leaders, which is supposed to be the other way round. Press freedom, which is an indispensable component of the oxygen of democracy, is undergoing a slow and painful death. Elections in many countries have become a sham,” notes Mwaanga. “Educational and health services have become ancient and non-functional. Hospitals have no medicines and the quality of education has significantly declined. Administrative staff, professors, lecturers, teachers, doctors, nurses and other health workers, government retirees are not paid sometimes for months. Yet the leaders are living in scandalous comfort. The politicians on opposite sides, don’t talk to each other. They instead talk at each other using the media. When there are serious problems which affect the people’s welfare, they are trivialised by showering insults on each other and hire hooligans to attack their opponents or disrupt their meetings. This was not part of the script for the independence struggle.”
Mwaanga is right.
There is no way, no reason whatsoever, our politicians should not talk to each other, all because they want to keep power.
It is not healthy to reduce politics into unyielding ideological camps that offer no hope for compromises.
What we have observed in the last few years is frightening. Instead of fostering politics of honest debate, to nourish our democracy, we have seen scare tactics. Politics of intolerance, insults – violence of the mouth they practice with same intensity physically.
The Dalai Lama teaches us that, “Human beings are social creatures, and a concern for each other is the very basis of our life together…Our doings and thinkings must be motivated by compassion for others. The way to acquire that kind of outlook is to accept the simple fact that whatever we desire is also desired by others”.
But Edgar Lungu’s government has made it a norm to treat the opposition and other dissenting voices as sworn enemies. He has never tolerated new ideas, no matter how brilliant they could be – especially from people he does not like.
Speaking about the importance of ideas, former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said: “You can sweep the world by the power of ideas and ideas will dominate the world.”
The country needs to engage in battle of ideas and not what is obtaining today.
When people begin to engage each other based on ideas rather than triviality, the political and economic environment changes. They begin to see value in sharing ideas. They also appreciate the importance of exchanging ideas, which are later turned into national development. It is the same ideas that help defuse tension in the nation. When those in power understand what their critics are talking about, it becomes easier to engage each other intellectually and resolve matters.
Again, we agree with Mwaanga that this is not the democracy our forefathers, including him, fought for. Edgar seems to be intent to turn our country into a camp for survival of the fittest. As citizens of this country, there is no reason we should not talk to each other or see eye to eye.
Indeed, our attitudes towards each other must change for the better.
