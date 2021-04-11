We must not be on each others’ neck because of politics – Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged PF members to forge ahead together and negotiate the challenges that haunt the nation such as poverty, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening the second PF national convention at Mulungushi International Conference Centre which was beamed to many other centres around the country, President Lungu said members must not be distracted by regionalism or be on each others neck because of politics.

“Instead we must unite as one people and forge ahead,” he said.

President Lungu said when he was inaugurated as the sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, he never said it would be an easy road to travel.

“I knew the challenges that lay ahead but I was confident that together with you, it would not be a lonely path to travel. That together with you we shall not be detracted by divisive talk and cynicism. That together with you, we shall open many other doors when one door is closed,” he said.

“Let us forge ahead together and negotiate the challenges that haunt us such as poverty, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic. We must not be distracted by regionalism or be on each others neck because of politics. Instead we must unite as one people and forge ahead.”

President Lungu also discouraged PF members from feeling more entitled to the party than those that were joining recently.

“Just pull-up your sock so that we recognise you and appoint you on merit,” he said.

“We must unite as one people, politics should not divide us, we must unite as one people and forge ahead.”

President Lungu remembered that six years he made vows to continue building on the social and economic infrastructure that were coined under late Michael Sata.

He said Sata’s death portended the death of his vision to develop the country owing to early divisions that engulfed the party.

He said they regrouped as members with the aim to win elections and members entrusted him to lead.

President Lungu also recalled his covenant he made with Zambians at his inauguration in 2015 that amending the constitution would be his number one priority.

“This I did within a year of my presidency. My assenting to the Constitution Amendment Bill in January 2016 was indeed a very bold and selfless act because it cut the presidential powers,” he said.

He explained that the act also strengthened the country’s democracy because it provided for 50 per cent plus one for one to win the presidency and that it also provided for a vice-president running mate.

“The law also gave birth to the Constitutional Court and the Court of Appeal. It included implementation of a devolved system of government and the general strengthening of accountability of the various organs of the State,” he said.

President Lungu said he did what he did for the love of the country.

He also declared that there would be no rerun as the PF would win elections.

President Lungu said the need to create jobs for Zambians was undeniable and that his government had absorbed a good number of young people it0 the defence forces, health, teaching service among 0ther sectors.

However, he noted that a long list of other young people remain unabsorbed.

He said the government could not absorb all hence the need for industries to create more jobs.

President Lungu also talked about people’s access to health services without suffering financial hardships.

He said the PF government has since 2011 attained indelible milestones in the health sector as evidenced in improved health delivery.

President Lungu said the government had enhanced health service delivery spanning preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care services.

He said about 25,000 healthcare workers have been recruited and deployed to all parts of the country since 2017, enhancing health service delivery.

“In our pursuit of universal health coverage, we introduced the national health insurance scheme in 2019 with currently 143 health facilities accredited, over 966,000 principal members, and 5.8 million people eligible to access health services under the scheme. We will continue improving on the scheme as we continue addressing various issues our people have brought out regarding the scheme,” he said

President Lungu also talked about the various health facilities constructed by his government including those that had been upgraded with the help of coopering partners.

He said he had always believed in the empowerment of women and the girl child and that in the past six years he has worked passionately to do better in the gender agenda.

“My government has continued implementing the programme called Agriculture Through Value Chain Advancement commonly known as advance project since 2015 which seeks to empower our women. Under this programme, my government has distributed 71 tractors and…agriculture equipment to 212 women led cooperatives to ensure increased productivity,” he said.

He said he believed the girl’s education remained the most sustainable and impactful approach to reducing gender inequality.

“I want to inform citizens that government is implementing a project called the India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) project that seeks to reduce child marriages. The project is an initiative aimed at reducing poverty and eliminating child marriages in Zambia. The project further aims at contributing to education and health status of the girl-child. The project includes the provision of scholarships to over 1000 girls who are survivors of child marriages in Chama and Mpulungu districts as a pilot project,” he said.

President Lungu said it pains him to hear of young people who were unable to go to college or university. “They put aside their university and college acceptance letters because they cannot afford tuition fees and other fees. We have lost geniuses in this country because of this educational gridlock. This is why going forward, I want you to help me find ways of reducing these high education fees so that our children are not denied education,” he said.

“Every Zambian must be entitled to some form of education. Poverty should not curtail someone’s dream of excelling in education.”

He said his government had taken access to tertiary education to another level with the establishment of many quality education institutions.

He said government’s passion for a well learned citizenry could be see in the manner the numbers of government sponsored university students had increased since 2011.

“In 2011, government sponsored 8,847 students to the University of Zambia and 3,871 students to the Copperbelt University. We have since increased those numbers with 11,084 going to the University of Zambia, and 8,552 going to the Copperbelt University in 2020,” he said.

“We have even extended this sponsorship to Mulungushi, Kapasa Makasa, Kwame Nkhrumah, Chalimbana, and Mukuba universities. The total number of students sponsored last year was 23,016 in public universities. Government has further secured more international scholarships from 729 in 2012 to 1,244 in 2020.”

President Lungu said the government had improved disbursement of funds to liquidate pensioners’ dues and completely outlawed casualisation under the amended employment act no.15 of 2015 which is now intergrated in the employment code.

He also said the government had developed sector based minimum wages in 2012 and subsequently adjusted them upwards in 2018 for shop workers, general order and domestic workers under my leadership.

“And for the very first time, my government developed the first ever minimum wages for truck and bus drivers through statutory instrument no. 106,” he said

President Lungu said agriculture was one sector he was proud of and would continue to passionately support.

“I say this because I know the potential this sector has to liberate our people from poverty. And it has already done that to many of our peasant farmers. I am actually proud that our people appreciate agriculture more than before. This is because of my government’s policies and my personal commitment to uplift this sector,” he said.

President Lungu said the acquisition of 100 per cent of Mopani Copper Mine at a time when the world was craving for copper and cobalt for use in electric vehicles was a blessing for all Zambians.

He said the Mopani Mine guarantees the nation to benefit greatly in terms of jobs, taxes, and higher production.

“More jobs will be created as more companies are now producing copper cables and copper pipes, adding value to copper. My government also notes the increase in the number of companies processing and adding value to manganese produced in Serenje and surrounding areas,” he said.

“In addition, my government is giving support and formalisation of artisanal and small-scale miners through empowering cooperatives and artisans with equipment to improve the ability to recover higher quantities of gold. My government is also issuing gold panning certificates so that more citizens are empowered to participate in gold mining. And a number of copper processing plants have been established in Kalulushi area to provide support services for small scale copper producers who add value and process copper ores to concentrates.”

President Lungu said what the PF administration had done to Zambia in terms of infrastructure development was unparalleled.

“I was just talking about jobs a few minutes ago, but what I know is infrastructure development is not just building roads and bridges, it is actually about job, jobs, jobs,” he said.

“Our critics talk about ‘eating roads’, yes you can, if that new road takes you to your destination quickly, saves you time, saves you fuel or transport fares, and protects your vehicle. This is what we have done. We have transformed Zambia with road construction and buildings, and we have created thousands of jobs for our youth in construction.”

He said the government had prioritised infrastructure development because it was critical to the industrialisation agenda aimed at creating employment, increasing value addition and enhancing trade with the outside world.

President Lungu said there was no doubt that his government had made massive investments in infrastructure for power generation, transmission and distribution.

He talked about the Kafue gorge lower power project

at a cost of US$2.3 billion, the $245 million Itezhi-tezhi power station, New Lunzua power station, Musonda falls hydro power station, Lusiwasi upper hydro power station.

He also talked about the various aviation infrastructure the government had built around the country.