CITY, FAZ IN $100,000 KIT DEAL

AFTER 57 years of no silverware at the refurbished Woodlands Stadium, the home of National Division One League side City of Lusaka, at last the club has won the Lusaka FAZ provincial cup after beating Rifflemen 5-4 on penalties.

Popularly known as City Yamoto, their motivation to win the cup could only be attributed to the new KoPa brand jersey that was unveiled just a few minutes before the final played at Woodlands Stadium.

City becomes the first local side to sign a commercial deal with FAZ over the fast-growing KoPa kit.

City of Lusaka unveiled the US $100,000 deal that will also see Southern Cross Motors advertise on the team’s kit.

FAZ will dress City of Lusaka in their brand, opening a new chapter in the Zambian game.

Speaking at the unveiling of the deal, FAZ vice-president Justine Mumba said City had opened doors for other clubs and sports disciplines in the country to be dressed by FAZ through the KoPa brand.

“We stand proud today that City of Lusaka had led the way in the show of faith in this brand that is wholly locally owned. It has always been our desire that local clubs and other sports disciplines will buy into this idea,” said Mumba. “We believe City of Lusaka will open the floodgates for other clubs and sports disciplines to entrust us with the responsibility of kitting them. City of Lusaka has been a pioneer in modern sports management with the MTN Stadium model an example that other clubs can replicate. The beauty about this partnership is that we respect the colour codes of the respective clubs and deliver to their expectations. May I take this opportunity to congratulate City of Lusaka for showing faith in the buy Zambia campaign.”

Southern Cross Motors Limited general manager Ronny Palale, who announced the $100,000 three-year partnership with City, spoke highly of the deal.

“We are very glad to be associated with Woodlands Stadium, look at the sun! We’ve got the beautiful stadium here and look at the vehicles at the back which seem to align together. It’s a nice joint venture that we’re going to both reap the benefits of the joint venture,” said Palale.

With more sponsors coming on board and winning the first cup since 1964, club chairman Mumba Chomba is optimistic that City who are current fourth in the league will next season play super league football.

“Obviously for us to have this sophisticated sponsor like Southern Cross directly tells you they must be something we are doing right. Look around the stadium and outside Heroes Stadium and Levy Mwanawasa stadium, for us we are really not complete to the level that we’re talking about here. For us, it’s a long-term plan and a day like this is testimony to that plan coming together.”