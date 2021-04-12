Empowerment fund meant to silence the Church – CARITAS

CARITAS Chipata governance programmes coordinator John Mthaziko Zulu says the COVID-19 relief empowerment fund is meant to silence the Church.

Featuring on Radio Maria’s issue of the week programme on Friday, Zulu said it was not in dispute that the Church COVID-19 relief empowerment fund has a hidden agenda.

He said the empowerment fund had come at the wrong time when the country would be going to the polls in the next few months.

Zulu said the move was questionable as there were a lot of needy areas where such monies could go such as buying drugs in health centres, road constructing, among others.

“As the adage goes, you can’t bite the finger that feeds you. It will be difficult for the Church to speak on issues affecting people once they receive the empowerment fund,” he said.

Zulu said the ruling party was misleading itself if it wanted to gain political mileage out of the empowerment because God cannot be bribed.

“It is a fact that this empowerment fund has a hidden agenda as it is meant to silence the Church. Let government channel those funds towards buying of medicines in hospitals, constructing roads, paying retirees, among other needy areas, rather than empowering the Church,” he said.

Zulu said the government should channel the funds towards projects that would benefit everyone.

He said no church would stop existing for not accessing the funds but people shall die if there were no drugs in hospitals.

Zulu said people should question the motive behind some empowerment programmes such as COVID-19 relief funds to churches, bicycles and jackets distribution to some village headmen, among others.

He said such programmes have only started this year when the country goes to the polls and might not continue after the elections.

“We are now seeing the ruling party distributing bicycles and jackets to our village headmen. The country will have elections in August so people should question themselves if such empowerment programmes are being done in good faith,” he said.

Zulu wondered why the government was targeting the Church when owners of bars, restaurants, saloons among others, had their businesses closed at some point due to the COVID-19 pandemic but were not accessing any empowerment funds.

He also said the source of the empowerment funds should be made known to members of the public as such programmes were not in the yellow book.

And a caller, Nelson Kaluba, commended Chipata Diocese Bishop and Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops president George Lungu for directing Catholic institutions and parishes not to access the funds.

Kaluba said such monies should be channelled towards projects such as the construction of the Lundazi-Chama road as people were now spending two days to reach Chama from Lundazi.

He further said the government could have thought of paying school fees for vulnerable children if they had excess money rather than empowering the Church.

Meanwhile, Zulu said his organisation was concerned that most chiefs in the country do not speak out on issues affecting people in the communities.

He said chiefs should always speak for the voiceless and remain non-partisan by differentiating between politics and governance.