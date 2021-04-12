It’s now time up for Lungu – Chisala

BISHOP Timothy Chisala says it is now time up for President Edgar Lungu.

Bishop Chisala, the General Overseer of All Nations Church, said it is very clear that President Lungu does not qualify to stand for the Republican presidency because he has served twice.

He said arrogance does not help and all those clapping for President Lungu will run away from him.

“Today they can clap but they will run away. We have seen such happenings before. As a lawyer, I expect the President to respect the law and the Constitution. President Edgar Lungu is playing to the gallery by filing in his nomination papers to stand as PF president. He will just remain PF president,” Bishop Chisala said. “We have advised and advised, but it seem our advice is falling on deaf ears. However, it is our responsibility to continue advising. We will not stop because we love President Edgar Lungu as our leader. This is just playing to the minds of the people.”

He said pushing things on people if one has failed is the waste form of leadership.

Bishop Chisala said when time is up, nothing can stop it.

“It is now time up. What is good is that President Lungu wants to continue moving the PF. So yes, he will be PF president and not going for the Republican position. Zambia and the PF is not short of leaders for individuals to break the Constitution,” said Bishop Chisala.