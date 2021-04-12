No one feels sorry for a snake charmer who gets bitten

Kelvin Bwalya Fube says Patriotic Front election process is undemocratic and a sham as the central committee’s mandate expired in 2016.
It doesn’t make sense for KBF to cry about sham elections in the Patriotic Front because he is, more than anyone else, the architect of sham elections in the Patriotic Front.
It was KBF who led the process of installing Edgar as leader of the Patriotic Front in sham elections – of show of hands – in 2014.
Wasn’t it this same KBF who was waking up judges at night to come and endorse the fraudulent imposition of Edgar on the Patriotic Front?
The processes KBF is criticising today are not worse than those he himself invented for the Patriotic Front. For a long time KBF was an ardent defender of the wrong decisions and actions of Edgar’s government.
Let KBF come to these issues with clean hands. Let him first cleanse himself of the wrongs he committed in the promotion and defence of this type of fraudulent leadership.
KBF has never admitted his wrongs and accordingly apologised.
KBF helped create what we are seeing today. But today even he himself is scared of the product of his own hands.
No one should feel sorry for a snake charmer who gets bitten.
We hope all who support wrong decisions and actions out of selfishness are learning something from the situation KBF finds himself in today. The fraudulent system he created has today devoured him. It’s over for KBF in the Patriotic Front – he is politically buried.
