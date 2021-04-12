Siamunene challenges Church to demonstrate what it preaches

RICHWELL Siamunene has challenged the Church in Zambia to demonstrate what it preaches to the people.

Featuring on Choma Maanu Radio’s ‘Understanding the Bible’ programme, Siamunene said the Church must take a leading role in promoting peace and love among citizens.

“The Church in the country must demonstrate what they preach to the people. There is no way clergymen could be encouraging their flock not to be lazy when they themselves are not demonstrating on how to make money,” the former defence minister said.

Siamunene said the country would be so rich if leaders at different levels, be it in Church, were living by example.

“As clergymen teach on the importance of giving, they should demonstrate to their people on how to make money, otherwise they would be promoting theft and corruption,” he said. “Show the people what to do, encourage them to find jobs. But what is most important is that you as a clergy lead by example on how to find money whether through businesses or finding a job as well.”

Siamunene believed that if people were shown the right way to find and make money, incidences of corruption and theft would reduce.

“Church leaders must not just be demanding for money but should demonstrate to the people on how to make money. When we preach love, let’s ensure it is what we do in our lives,” said Siamunene. “These cases of political violence we hear about can be the thing of the past because these youths or politicians fighting each other belong to these churches and so if the Church takes a leading role in demonstrating what they preach, then we will be moving on the right direction.”