You are the reason I spend sleepless nights, Lungu tells Zambians

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu counted his successes yesterday, touching on his rise in leadership as one reason Zambians should have him as their President beyond this year’s elections.

He also claims that tribalism is fought with might in the PF.

Meanwhile, the President says those who have wandered away from the PF are free to either return or remain in the wilderness and be devoured by hyenas and lions.

President Lungu was speaking when he closed a PF gathering of officials at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, that approved selected names as the ruling party’s central committee members.

The selection was done on Saturday.

He said on August this year, Zambians would have to choose between tested leadership and very untested leadership.

“We have been tested and we are here. By tested I mean a man who has served in both private and government sectors at the highest levels. I have served in conglomerates such as ZCCM before. Some of you know me! Where leadership is of integrity…” President Lungu praised himself.

He also said he worked for Barclays Bank Zambia before where management corporate governance is of the highest quality and standard.

“I have worked in parastatals where procedures are…And I have worked in government; I served as a member of parliament for Chawama Constituency, then deputy minister in the Office of the Vice-President, then Minister of Home Affairs, then Minister of Justice, then Minister of Defence, secretary general of the party, then President. Can you compare such a record?” he electioneered.

“I found PF where I found it when Mr [Michael] Sata passed on in 2014. May his soul rest in peace. The other guys found their political party where it was when their leader passed on. Compare how these parties have fared.”

He continued, saying the PF was growing but the other political parties were stunted.

“I don’t know what Dr Jonas Chanda (health minister) will recommend, so that we can give them a bit more growth. So, you want to compare that leadership with this leadership? Come on! In English, when we read James Hadley Chase, we would say ‘well, that’s a hell of experience, man,’” President Lungu said. “But you know what, where I come from we are told not to boast. So, we don’t talk too much. But you’ll hear them come to you and tell you [that] they are economists, they are lawyers, they are doctors or they are businessmen and what have you. But what can you tell them? They know it…They are rich and anyone who tries to work hard and become rich is called a thief. You see the paradox there!”

He insisted with the old narrative of the PF being pro-poor.

President Lungu added that Zambians would have a choice to make between: “a party that is really there to lead them or choose the section of people that represent interest of their sponsors and sectarian interests.”

He said such had been the scenario for a long time during elections.

“Certain foreign interests gather around to finance our friends to win elections. [But] they have never won because Zambians are wiser and cannot be cheated or fooled,” President Lungu noted. “So, those who are lying on external support and financing to win the hearts of the Zambian people are wasting their time, because Zambia is not for sale. Contrast this with the support our own people who put the belief that we cannot let them down.”

He said Zambians support and vote for the PF to win elections.

“This is why I made this promise to the Zambian people that come election day, go out in numbers to vote for us so that we continue working to improve your welfare. You are the reason I spend sleepless nights so that we together find common solutions to our problems,” he claimed. “Just like PF is not for sale, Zambia is not for sale. Remember, I’m saying together we’ll find solutions to our problems. We have found solutions to our problems!”

He said the PF’s political opponents, on the other hand, do not believe in the principle of finding solutions to national problems, in consultation with the citizenry.

“They believe that they have all the solutions to all your problems. Contrast this to our party the Patriotic Front; we don’t believe that we are the most… for the people of Zambia,” he said.

“Our biggest weapon are the people of Zambia, who give us solutions, and through whose loyalty and support we have made it this far.”

He also briefly spoke about his childhood days on the Copperbelt where: “we did not know any tribe.”

President Lungu said he was compelled to look at the list of PF central committee members on Saturday night.

“I was compelled to look at it because somebody says we are tribal. [But] I didn’t find any tribalism. Yesterday (Saturday) our general conference successfully approved my One Zambia, One Nation list of members of the party central committee,” President Lungu said. “From the list of those central committee members, everyone is a witness that all our provinces, regions, ethnicity and gender were carefully selected and well balanced, without leaving anyone behind.”

He continued: “I don’t have to justify that list in any way.”

“But it can speak for itself! This means that in PF there are no big or small regions or tribes. We are of one political family under the motto One Zambia One Nation. We in the Patriotic Front don’t just talk against tribalism, like others do. We act against it with all our might,” President Lungu said. “They (opponents) will be talking because they have to say something. Names might mislead you because Zambian names are common. But what you have to know is that we are One Zambia, One Nation. They brand us as tribalists when we appoint names they don’t identify with, they don’t like.”

The list of PF central committee members has Dora Siliya, Vincent Mwale, Charles Zulu, Stephen Kampyongo, Mumbi Phiri, Mwimba Malama, Silvia Chalikosa, Alexander Chikwanda, Samuel Ng’onga Mukupa, Brian Mundubile, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Freedom Chomba Sikazwe, Davies Chama, Musonda Mpankata, Godfridah Sumaili, Davies Mwila, Ronald Chitotela, Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Anthony Kasandwe, Emerine Kabanshi, Nickson Chilangwa, Tutwa Ngulube, Philip Kosamu, Dr Jestone Mulando, Monica Mwansa Mwale, Annie Tischer and Professor Nkandu Luo.

Others are Jean Kapita, Elizabeth Phiri, Dr Bwalya Ngandu, Paul Moonga, Richard Musukwa, Dr Jonas Chanda, Michael Katambo, Kampamba Mulenga, Frank Ngambi, Charles Kakoma, Joe Malanji, Kabinga Pande, Maureen Kalemu, Kutemba Konga, Inonge Wina, Captain Lyambala Lyambala, General Peter Kaziya, Glen Chinguma, undia Mulute Mundia, Kavumbu Hakachamba, Syacheye Mandyaki, Given Lubinda, Kebby Mbewe, Dr Edify Hamukale, Annie Kayula, and Catherine Chama.

Meanwhile, the President branded the PF as an entity that remains all-inclusive.

“We have remained united even when there have been attempts to divide us. We are therefore open to old and new members. We are always ready to welcome those that may have strayed,” he said.

“We are ready to receive our prodigal sons and daughters.”

He, however, indicated that the party leadership would not go to search for “lost sheep” because they may lose the 99 who are already in the kraal.

He said only God could go to search for one lost soul, through His divine grace.

“We are appealing to those stray sheep who are in the wilderness to come back and join us. We’ll celebrate with them when they come! But we cannot go out looking for them because by the time we come [back], our other sheep would have been devoured by hyenas and lions,” President Lungu said. “So, if they (lost sheep) happen to be consumed in the wilderness by other wild animals, we’ll find their remains. Those which have gone astray, they will come on their own. But for us to go out [looking for them] will be too much work, especially when they went on their own.”

He further emphasised his confidence that the PF would remain in power after August 2021.

“The people of Zambia will give us the vote because they have faith in our party,” said President Lungu.