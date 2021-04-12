ZAMRA, ZMMSA deny exposing citizens to expired drugs

THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority and Zambia Medicines and Medical Supply Agency have denied exposing citizens to substandard medicine and medical supplies as alleged by Chapter One Foundation Limited.

This is in a matter where Chapter One Foundation has sued ZAMRA and ZMMSA for failing to perform their statutory duties and exposing the citizenry to sub-standard medicines and medical supplies which will have untold effects on their health.

In its defence, ZAMRA said it discharged its statutory obligation as required and the recall of medical products was done in accordance with the medicines and allied substances Act 2013 and the guidelines issued by it.

It argued that assertions by Chapter One Foundation suggest that it was irregular to only discover after distribution that the medicine and medical supplies were substandard, are incorrect as the sampling and testing of the same for quality assessment may be carried out at any point of the supply chain and the actions of ZAMRA were not irregular but within its mandate.

“The manufacturer or importer whose medical products were found not to comply with quality requirements were directed by notice to recall their medical products from the market as provided in section 46 of the medicines and allied substances Act, 2013,” ZAMRA said.

It said it has no statutory function to supply, sell or distribute medicines and medical supplies.

And ZMMSA in its defence said it stored medicines from International Drug Company and Honeybee Pharmaceuticals Limited on behalf of the Ministry of Health and procurement was done by the Ministry.

It said it has never dealt with Shalina Pharmaceuticals and the plaintiff would be put to strict proof.

ZMMSA denied breaching its statutory duty as its mandate was to store and distribute medicines and medical supplies received.

It said it performed its mandate required law by recalling the substandard medicines and medical supplies.

ZMMSA denied exposing citizens to substandard medicine and medical supplies.

In this matter, Chapter One Foundation Limited wants an order that ZAMRA and ZMMSA give a detailed account and descriptions, including but not limited to the names and batch numbers, of all the recalled medicines and medical supplies, supplied by International Drug Company Limited, Honeybee Pharmaceuticals Limited and Shalina Pharmaceuticals Zambia Limited.

Chapter One Foundation is seeking an order that the defendants give an extent to which all the recalled medicines and allied substances have been distributed including quantities distributed, dates of distribution, locations and an estimate of the number of people exposed to them.

It also wants a publication of the details requested in national newspaper.

In its statement of claim, Chapter One Foundation stated that between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 ZMMSA procured and stored medicines and medical supplies from Shalina Pharmaceuticals (Zambia) Limited, International Drug Company and Honeybee Pharmaceuticals Limited on behalf of the Ministry of Health.

It said the said medicine was distributed to the public and between December 1, 2020 and February 15, 2021, ZAMRA recalled several of the said medicines and medical supplies on grounds that the tests conducted on the said products revealed that they were sub-standard.

COF stated that the recalls were instituted by ZAMRA by addressing letters to the pharmaceutical companies and several of the said recalls were only brought to the attention of the public through private media.

It stated that ZAMRA is required by section 5(c) of the medicines and allied substances Act to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation and distribution of medicines and medical supplies.

COF said ZMMSA was obligated by section 5(K) of the Zambia medicines and medical supplies agency Act to establish and maintain an internal quality assurance system for efficient operations, compliance and quality of medicines and medical supplies.

“ZAMRA failed to verify the safety, quality and efficacy of the recalled medicines and medical supplies prior to distribution and to ensure that a set standard of drug testing was complied with at all stages of procurement and distribution process such that tests after distribution detected anomalies that tests prior to distributions failed to uncover,” COF said. “ZMMSA failed to establish internal quality assurance systems to ensure that the medicines and medical supplies it procured stored and distributed were to the required standard and fit for use and consumption prior to their distribution.”

It added that ZAMRA and ZMMSA have endangered the public health and members of the public are at risk as the precise extent of their exposure to substandard medicines and medical supplies and subsequent damage cannot be determined.