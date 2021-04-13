Opposition has now become an entity for courageous people

NDC national chairperson Richard Luonde says it now takes a lot of courage for any politician to remain in the opposition because of defections induced through corruption.

Fr Luonde has encouraged “the few men and women standing in the opposition to be much stronger and resist PF corruption and intimidation”.

“We have reached a time where everyone wants to survive regardless of how they survive. This is a crucial time when those who have been depending on politics all along feel threatened by the coming elections. The opposition has now become an entity for the courageous and brave men and women who have a heart for the nation in making sure that every Zambian celebrates our country in harmony, peace and prosperity,” he said in a statement. “We cannot afford to continue living in our beloved country as though we are foreigners. 12th August 2021 is time for change and to vote wisely. To those of us in the UPND Alliance I encourage you to go out and campaign vigorously for president HH (Hakainde Hichilema) and the entire team that will stand under the alliance. 20 years in the opposition is more than enough experience to come and move this nation forward.”

He emphasised the importance of this year’s elections that they were about “rooting out corrupt elements and their vices”.

Fr Luonde criticised those defecting to the PF, adding that they were selfish individuals.

“So, my brothers and sisters this, year’s elections are more important than ever before. We have seen politicians who are there not for us but for their bellies. Their major focus is to belong to the ruling party no matter how corrupt, evil and insensitive that party could be,” said Fr Luonde.

“These elections are coming at a time when our economy is falling and has failed. If we look back at our history from the time we got our independence in 1964, this has been the worst governance we have experienced. Those governing us do not seem to care about us, all they seem to care about is enriching themselves. Genuine politicians are becoming less in this environment because of poverty. Most politicians today are only interested in what they will make at the end of the day and not what will be beneficial to the nation. We have very few politicians who think like politicians of the KK era whose theme was service to the people first before self.”