OPPOSITION IS MELTING …but Socialist Party will put up a good battle, it’s growing faster than UPND – Mbewe

KEBBY Mbewe says President Edgar Lungu will go unopposed even in the general elections just like was the case with the PF presidential race because the opposition is melting slowly especially the UPND.

However, Mbewe says “the August polls as much as no one can compete with President Lungu, I see that Socialist Party will probably put up a good battle because it is growing faster than UPND on the ground”.

In an interview, Mbewe said it was now clear to all that the PF had no strong opposition to compete with in the August Presidential and General Elections.

“The UPND general membership must start accepting that their party leader Hakainde Hichilema is not given an opportunity by God to lead this country and as a result President Edgar Lungu will still go unopposed even on general elections just like was the case with our party, PF presidency because the opposition is melting slowly especially the UPND,” he said.

Mbewe claimed that President Lungu’s good leadership qualities, coupled with massive development, had melted the fortunes of the opposition in the country.

And Mbewe said he expected the Socialist Party to perform better in the forthcoming August general elections than the country’s largest opposition political party the UPND.

“The August polls as much as no one can compete with President Lungu, I see that Socialist Party will probably put up a good battle because it is growing faster than UPND on the ground. My advice for HH is that it’s high time now he conceded defeat. It’s high time he handed over leadership to another member who would want to lead UPND because he has done his best,” he added. “He has run his race and we would want to thank him that he has been a very good opposition [leader]. His time to hand over to somebody else has come because it will be very unfair for him to remain for 20 years in opposition and losing six times. I think UPND [national management committee] NMC should start reorganising themselves and look for another candidate for 2021 and 2026 because the way it is now we want UPND to exist as an opposition so that even us we don’t relax. We need the opposition but not under HH who has continued to fail people of Zambia.”

Mbewe said he feels pity for Hichilema, describing the country’s main opposition leader as a loner.

“Let him reflect and see where he goes wrong. He couldn’t work with everyone including sitting presidents like the late [Levy] Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda, late [Michael] Sata and now President Lungu. Even those he formed an alliance with, majority have left him,” he said.

Mbewe claimed that there was a lot of panic in the UPND camp after it had dawned on them that the 2021 wind was blowing in favour of President Lungu.

“This shows that we have really worked hard as PF in all parts of the country, no wonder there is no wind of change. My appeal to people in the UPND strongholds, especially Southern Province is that can they be part of the people that will celebrate the reelection of President Lungu,” Mbewe said.

He thanked President Lungu for reappointing him as PF member of the central committee, adding that the PF president had confidence in him.

“I owe it to the President; I owe it to the party. And I will make sure that Southern Province and other parts of the country will never be the same. I’m proud to have continued to serve on national level especially on part of Southern Province where there is too much opposition,” Mbewe said. “For me, it’s a privilege because I’m seeing that every day the people of Southern Province are responding positively whenever we visit them. I think my presence in the province and of the Head of State has made UPND to be a weak party in Zambia because we never used to exist in Southern Province but now we are there.”

He described his reappointment as a greatest achievement of his political career.

“Today the people of Southern Province are with us because of President Lungu’s good leadership. I want to assure the nation and the party that I will continue to make sure that UPND vanishes in Southern Province until citizens know the truth that they have been cheated for a very long time,” said Mbewe. “We will continue to engage the people of Southern Province until they realise the importance of working with the government of the day.”