Our vote should help eliminate the unworthy, improve quality of new govt – M’membe

THE Socialist Party has challenged voters to scrutinise candidates standing for various political offices in this year’s general election.

Party president Fred M’membe adds that people should assess whether a candidate understands their party manifesto or not.

He says candidates should also have a personal vision with which they should convince the electorate.

“Those who offer themselves for re-election ought to be evaluated against the record of what they have or have not achieved. Did they fulfill their promises? Did they offer quality service to all the people and not only those who voted them into power?” he urged. “Were they available to listen to the concerns of the people and were they selfless in responding to the needs of all, especially the poor? Let’s weigh them in the balance of truth, justice and unselfish service, and, if we find them wanting, reject them and elect others in their place. Those who have not yet held office should be carefully evaluated in terms of their competence and their reputation for honesty and selfless dedication to the common good.”

Dr M’membe said candidates should be evaluated on their capacity to deliver.

According to his analysis, “it’s very clear that good elections will require intelligent and responsible participation of all voters”.

“We therefore encourage all Zambians who have registered to vote to get themselves informed of the manifestos from various political parties. These manifestos are supposed to have the programme of action that the parties propose to follow in order to serve the good of all the people,” Dr M’membe adds. “A sound manifesto should articulate achievable programmes that will enhance the development of our country and our own well-being. Hence, we should decide to vote for the party that has a programme we see as the best for us as a nation. The candidates for political parties should be committed to the manifestos of their party as well as to their personal vision for their constituency, ward or council. Candidates should therefore be evaluated on their capacity to implement both their party’s manifesto and their personal vision.”

He outlines qualities candidates should have, which must encourage voters to elect them.

“The qualities that candidates for political office should have include professional competence, courage to speak out the truth, concern for social justice, desire to work for the common good instead of self-enrichment, disposition to use power for service, especially service of the poor and underprivileged, openness to dialogue, good moral standing, transparency and accountability to the electorate,” Dr M’membe explains. “This is our inalienable right. But this gives rise to another issue – the character of the candidates themselves. There is little benefit in voting out the old, if the newly elected may prove equally disappointing. It shouldn’t be just any change; it should be real change. Our vote should help eliminate the unworthy and improve the quality of the new Zambian government, parliament and local government.”

And Dr M’membe reminds people of their constitutional power at every election.

He challenges them to use such power wisely in this year’s elections.

“Once every five years the law puts this power in our hands. Let’s use it wisely and bravely. Our vote is a powerful weapon for unity, an instrument of liberty, justice and peace. On our voting, on the quality of it, the discernment behind it, depend on the progress and peace of our country,” said Dr M’membe. “In casting our votes, we should never be swayed by personal profit, tribal or religious bias, but solely by the consideration of which of the conflicting issues or candidates is better for the nation. We should scrutinise those who wish to represent us and select who to vote for strictly according to the good we think they can do.”