10 Zambian CSOs receive $1.25m PEPFAR grant

THE United States government, through its President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Community-Led Programme, awarded over $1.25 million to 10 civil society organisations representing the 10 provinces of Zambia.

US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Martin Dale and PEPFAR country coordinator Dapyhne Williams announced the grants during a virtual awards ceremony.

Dale congratulated the representatives from the selected organisations and spoke to the essential role the awardee organisations play in Zambia’s goal of reaching HIV epidemic control.

“The US government takes pride in its support of civil society organisations such as yours. Community and civil society are key to the US and Zambian governments’ strategy to reach and maintain HIV epidemic control,” he said.

The PEPFAR community-led monitoring is a new initiative that seeks to improve the quality of HIV care in Zambia through client feedback collected by trained community members.

According to a statement, the programme is one of the many ways the US government continues to support the Zambian health response, including supporting over 1.1 million Zambians living with HIV, through the generosity of the American people.

It stated that the next open call for applications for the PEPFAR Small Grants programme will occur in January 2022.