Edgar Lungu says on August 12, this year, Zambians would have to choose between tested leadership and very untested leadership.
“We have been tested and we are here. By tested I mean a man who has served in both private and government sectors at the highest levels. I have served in conglomerates such as ZCCM before. Some of you know me! Where leadership is of integrity…” Edgar exalted himself. “I have worked for Barclays Bank Zambia before where management corporate governance is of the highest quality and standard. I have worked in parastatals where procedures are…And I have worked in government; I served as a member of parliament for Chawama Constituency, then deputy minister in the Office of the Vice-President, then Minister of Home Affairs, then Minister of Justice, then Minister of Defence, secretary general of the party, then President. Can you compare such a record? I found PF where I found it when Mr [Michael] Sata passed on in 2014. The other guys found their political party where it was when their leader passed on. Compare how these parties have fared. The PF was growing but the other political parties were stunted. I don’t know what Dr Jonas Chanda (health minister) will recommend, so that we can give them a bit more growth. So, you want to compare that leadership with this leadership? Come on! In English, when we read James Hadley Chase, we would say ‘well, that’s a hell of experience, man’. But you know what, where I come from we are told not to boast. So, we don’t talk too much. But you’ll hear them come to you and tell you [that] they are economists, they are lawyers, they are doctors or they are businessmen and what have you. But what can you tell them? They know it…They are rich and anyone who tries to work hard and become rich is called a thief. You see the paradox there!”
People engage in self-promotional behaviour because they want others to hold favourable images of them. Self-promotion, however, entails a trade-off between conveying one’s positive attributes and being seen as bragging. People get this trade-off wrong because they erroneously project their own feelings onto others. As a consequence, people overestimate the extent to which recipients of their self-promotion will feel proud of and happy for them, and underestimate the extent to which recipients will feel annoyed. Because people tend to promote themselves excessively when trying to make a favourable impression on others, such efforts often backfire, causing targets of self-promotion to view self-promoters as less likeable and as braggarts.
Playing down accomplishments, complaining or being self-deprecating while bragging – behaviours known as “humble bragging” – don’t work either, perhaps because the mixed messages are confusing to people. People who are genuinely humble – who tend to spend less time focused on themselves and more time thinking of others – are on the right track in this regard.
Those with more strategic goals could enlist the help of others.
And then there’s that timeworn advice: just be yourself – unless “yourself” really is a boastful egotist.
People value honesty and candour, so there is some hope that if you are a normal person, people will value you for being true to who you are.
