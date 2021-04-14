CiSCA condemns Munir’s dangerous, unconstitutional utterances

[By Masuzyo Chakwe and Oliver Chisenga]

THE Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) says Zambia is not an “animal farm” where some people are more equal than others.

CiSCA has strongly condemned “the extremely dangerous, discriminatory and unconstitutional” utterances by Patriotic Front member Munir Zulu, “when he clearly violated the constitutionally” guaranteed right of every person in Zambia not to be discriminated against.

Chairperson Judith Mulenga said during a discussion on Muvi TV’s “The Furnace” aired on Thursday April 8, and anchored by Kelvin Tabula Chifokolo, Zulu unashamedly declared that, “the minority cannot rule over the majority” in Zambia.

Mulenga said ironically, Zulu referred to the “genocide in Rwanda”, while he himself was making utterances similar to what caused the genocide in Rwanda.

She said Zulu’s utterances clearly violate the Constitution.

“In the preamble, we the Zambian people commit to ‘Recognise and uphold the multi-ethnic, multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-cultural character of our Nation…’ Further, the substantive provision of Article 4(3) of the same Constitution also recognizes the fact that ‘The Republic (of Zambia) is a unitary, indivisible, multi-ethnic, multi-racial, multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-party democratic State…’,” she said.

Mulenga said Zulu’s utterances also violate Section 70 sub section (1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, which states that, “Any person who utters any words or publishes any writing expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for any person or group of persons wholly or mainly because of his or their race, tribe, place of origin or colour is guilty of an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years.”

“Therefore by making the utterances that Munir made on national television, Munir committed a cognizable offence and does not need to be reported by anyone for him to be arrested by the police,” she said.

Mulenga wondered where Zulu gets the guts to so recklessly violate the Constitution.

“Looking at the unfettered diabolical confidence which Munir Zulu displayed during the interview as he spewed his prejudices against other Zambians and his ignorant interpretation of what constitutes minority and democratic elections, it seemed like he had the support of his party’s higher offices,” she said. “If not, we challenge the secretary general of the PF to publicly and strongly censure Munir. We believe that Munir, like many other cadres in the ruling party, have been emboldened by other leaders in the party who have similarly uttered reckless statements without retribution from senior leadership in the party.”

Mulenga said Munir had a very low random access memory (RAM) because since 2016 with the 50 + 1 per cent votes needed for one to become President, the so-called ‘majorities’ need the so-called ‘minorities’ even more than before.

“If in 2001 during the first past the post electoral process, President Mwanawasa was elected from the so-called minority ethnic extraction and became President, what about now? Did Munir miss the memo on the attempted ‘kavundula’ Bill 10 and what its aim was? Does he not know that he is shooting his party in both feet at the same time?” she asked.

Mulenga called on police to immediately arrest Zulu.

“If they don’t, we will be left with no option but to report his non-arrest to the Office of the Public Protector under Article 244 of our Constitution and if nothing happens with this office, we will escalate the matter to relevant regional and international bodies as we will deem the non-action as having exhausted all local remedies,” she said. “We want to remind this violent cadre and his ilk that non-discrimination is the cornerstone of the international human rights framework that compelled the United Nations’ declaration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted on 10th December 1948 because of the inhuman treatment of the Jewish people and others deemed ‘undesirables’ by Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Seventy-two years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights this man can brazenly spew such vitriol against other ethnic groupings without any consequences? We cannot allow this level of lawlessness to continue unabated. This is extremely dangerous, and a real threat to our peace and stability. We also would like to take this opportunity to remind the nation that since 10th December 1948, human rights stopped being a sovereignty matter!”

Mulenga said the global community realised that dictators thrive on suppression of their people’s human rights and on divide and rule.

“Zambia is not an ‘animal farm’ where some people are more equal than others. We are a constitutional democracy, and all citizens have an equal claim to the running of the affairs of this country, regardless of their ethnicity, social, economic, political, religious or any other basis. We are all equal, and our equality is unconditional. Period!” said Mulenga.

Meanwhile, the UPND has reported Zulu to police for allegedly championing divisive and hate speech.

Zulu, who is a PF Lumezi parliamentary aspirant, is quoted saying “minority groups” in Zambia cannot be allowed to rule over majority groups.

His sentiments prompted UPND national youth secretary Samuel Ngwira to lodge a complaint at Lusaka’s Central Police Station on Monday.

In an interview shortly after lodging the complaint, Ngwira said the ‘unwarranted’ remarks by Zulu had the potential to plunge Zambia into chaos.

“Munir Zulu has issued derogatory statements that are also based on hate speech. So as UPND, we found it necessary to come and report Mr Zulu to the police for such criminality because in this era and age, we can’t afford to start discriminating against the weak and the strong, the tall and the short; the majority and the minority! Zambia is one and no one should claim that they are the majority,” Ngwira said.

He also described as ‘strange’ the PF’s seeming inability to disassociate itself from the divisive remarks.

“We find it extremely strange that no single statement has come from the PF trying to disassociate themselves from Mr Zulu’s remarks. But we are not surprised because we know that this has been the PF’s agenda…where they have been trying to promote tribal talk and divide the people. This is what the PF has been all about,” he said.

Ngwira described the reluctance by police to handle the matter as unfortunate.

“Unfortunately, we have been tossed from one office to the other because the officers were so scared and afraid to handle this issue they term ‘political’ especially coming from the opposition,” he said.

Ngwira appealed to Zambians to ensure anyone fanning hate speech and tribal remarks was reported to police as such conduct was a recipe for creating hate among ethnic groups and should not be tolerated.