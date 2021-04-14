Kuku Project highlights US govt’s commitment to economic prosperity, job creation – Young

WOMEN’S Entrepreneurship Access Centre (WEAC) executive director Nambula Kachumi says the outbreak of COVID-19 has posed a major threat to small businesses in Zambia, contributing to a rapid spike in the unemployment rate.

Nearly 800 women and youth entrepreneurs have completed an innovative US government-funded entrepreneurship project that supports women’s empowerment and inclusive economic development in Zambia.

The one-year Kuku Project, implemented by the WEAC, through a K6.2 million ($280,000) grant from the US government, provided training to 769 early-stage entrepreneurs from Kuku, Chawama, Mtendere, and other Lusaka communities.

According to a statement, the entrepreneurs received business training in a broad range of fields based on their interests, including agro-processing, renewable energy, videography, tailoring, carpentry, and bricklaying.

It stated that the project was a community effort.

It stated that more than 25 local business mentors and other partners provided training, mentorship, life skills coaching, co-working space, networking skills, and guidance on how to raise financing.

It stated that the project’s model as a community hub established broad-based community engagement and investments to encourage sustainable businesses and richer opportunities for participants.

Upon conclusion of the project, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires David Young stated, “The Kuku Project highlights the US government’s commitment to economic prosperity and job creation. Many Zambians have great business ideas, and we are pleased that this project is bringing those concepts to life.”

Kachumi remarked, “The outbreak of COVID-19 has posed a major threat to small businesses in Zambia, contributing to a rapid spike in the unemployment rate. This situation requires accelerated effort and more investment in community-based skills projects that are likely to secure future jobs, build self-reliance, and promote inclusive innovation.”

It stated that the Kuku Project complements other US government programmes building entrepreneurship skills and supporting economic growth in Zambia.

It stated that the United States was currently sponsoring the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), a women-focused initiative taking place in Ndola, Kitwe and Lusaka.

It stated that later this year, AWE would expand into Livingstone.

It stated that the programme had already empowered 250 women with entrepreneurial knowledge, tools, resources, and financing to start and grow their businesses.