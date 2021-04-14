Mooya calls for mindset evolution among MPs

VITALIS Mooya says there is need for mind-set evolution among members of parliament.

He stresses that the current law that requires elected local government and parliamentary officials to be holders of a Grade 12 school certificate is discriminatory.

Mooya, a civil engineer of over three decades, was Moomba Constituency UPND member of parliament from 2001 to 2016.

On Wednesday last week, The Mast quoted William Harrington, a former tourism minister in the Frederick Chiluba government, saying Zambia could not afford a Parliament of illiterates.

And last Friday, former Republican vice-president Enoch Kavindele was quoted disclosing that him and three other former Republican vice-presidents have sought audience with President Edgar Lungu on the Grade 12 certificate requirements for members of parliament and local government representatives.

Kavindele argued that speaking good English was not equivalent to being wise.

The four former vice-presidents seeking to engage the President on the matter are Kavindele, Dr Guy Scott, Nevers Mumba and Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda.

“As four former vice-presidents, we have sought audience with President Lungu to discuss, among other issues, the wider implications of the Grade 12 election qualification requirement,” Kavindele told The Mast. “Speaking good English cannot be a measure of wisdom or intelligence. In RSA (Republic of South Africa) debates in Parliament are in indigenous languages, to give an opportunity to everyone to understand what their MPs are saying in Parliament.”

He said the Grade 12 certificate requirement had wider implications.

“What if those without qualifications decide to boycott going to voting? It’s possible that they can say let them vote for themselves,” he noted. “This is a non-partisan issue. But this is a national issue whose far-reaching implications will affect everyone, irrespective of the political party they belong to. In Tanzania, debates are in Ki Swahili.”

Kavindele added that: “the requirement of a Grade 12 certificate is discriminatory and discrimination was part of the objections by the people of Zambia who fought during the struggle for independence.”

In a separate interview, Mooya explained that while he agreed that there must be a minimum qualification to everything, there was a caveat to that.

“But where I don’t agree is the pace of implementation of the Grade 12 requirement. I feel that with such a serious issue, implementation should be gradual. We are being very discriminatory and the law must be re-visited,” Mooya said. “To me, it’s not education that matters in Parliament. The main issue is voting along partisan lines. To end this, it requires evolution of the mind-set and behaviour. You can have all the form fives (Grade 12s) in Parliament but if people continue voting on partisan lines, we’ll never go anywhere.”

He continued: “look at the second impeachment of [Donald] Trump! He was saved by his fellow Republicans.”

“And that democracy of the US is over 200 years old. We are only 56 years,” he said. “So, what I’m saying is that we require an evolution of mind. It’s not education, per se, that is needed. What should change is the way we are behaving in Parliament. Voting on partisan lines needs to change, especially on these simple majority bills.”

Mooya underscored that there should be no discrimination in national governance, based on one’s academic credentials.

He cited an example of the broad membership of the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ).

“The first Act of the EIZ was very discriminatory – it (The EIZ) was only for professional engineers. But the current one, everyone from the artist is embraced; those carpenters, bricklayers, technicians and then people with degrees in engineering,” Mooya explained. “We shouldn’t be discriminatory. We need everyone on board; whether they are Grade nine or Grade 12 we need them on board to develop Zambia. It’s possible for someone who didn’t reach Grade 12 to be wiser than those with degrees.”

He insisted that people ought to be talking about ensuring members of parliament in the House do not vote on partisan lines.

“They should not be told by their political parties what to do. But they must vote according to what is right or wrong,” noted Mooya. “I’m not happy with what the former minister of tourism said in your paper. He is a friend of mine but I wasn’t comfortable with his comment.”