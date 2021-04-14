The Civilian Day saga: how schools humiliate pupils from poor parents

[By Michael Munyimba]

I bumped into my old cousin Paul on the deserted streets of Kabwe town last Friday noon. He was with his 16-year-old son Charlie.

Upon exchanging pleasantries with my ‘rare species’ of a cousin I last saw four months ago, I turned to my always composed and reserved nephew Charlie. I asked him why he was not in school, given that it was Friday and not Saturday. And that’s when young Charlie begun telling me about the ‘Civilian Day’ story that not just captured my utmost attention, but also flabbergasted me. I actually abandoned my errand, U-turned and decided to spend some time with father and son at their home just around town so that I could get full coverage of this bitter lullaby.

But let me first begin by stating that it was actually around our time at school in the 80s and early 90s that this whole phenomenon of ‘Civilian Day’ and ‘Open Day’ made their way into the school curriculum countrywide. With Open Day, I must say that whoever came up with the idea actually thought wisely. This day created an opportunity for teachers to meet their pupils’ parents to discuss strengths and weaknesses of the learner, while analysing the learner’s performance in that particular term; shaping the life and career path of learners and allowing learners to express challenges they face at school in the presence of both their guardians and teachers.

So, yes, the inventors of Open Day flexed their thinking power and exercised great ingenuity. I must, however, confess that the whole thing almost got marred in its experimental stages when we the pupils that time begun bringing paid up drunkards, we salvaged from Chibuku taverns to masquerade as our uncles or guardians. We were fearing how our real uncles and fathers would react when our filthy character in school would be unveiled to them by our teachers.

So, we would come with ‘hired uncles’ to stand in as our uncles without our actual parents even knowing there was such an event taking place at school. Remember, there were no mobile phones then, unlike nowadays where parents and teachers easily communicate directly instead of teachers giving small invitation notes to pupils to deliver to parents; documents that never reached.

On the overall, Open Day has been a wonderful concept indeed. There was only one incident I recall about this day when a friend hired a wrong ‘uncle’. I still burst in deliriums of uncontrollable laughter whenever I go back in time even though it’s now almost four decades ago. The moment the class teacher told this fake drunk uncle the bad behaviour of his ‘nephew’, of coming to school smelling like he was the chief taster of brewery products; smoking tobacco and ganja, playing truant and a host of other filthy habits, the uncle suddenly stood up and begun baptising the nephew with unpalatable insults. And in no time, he started beating the ‘nephew’ in front of all his classmates and passersby.

I think in his inebriated state, this ‘uncle’ might have forgotten that he was merely a hired lad. He probably started imagining it was a real nephew he had left at his homestead. And when the ‘nephew’ realised that the beating was not staged but real and serious, the whole jostle turned into a fight between the two; exchanging blows and unannounced kwempas amidst a steady flow of unheard-of insults from both parties. The nephew was now openly demanding ‘refund’, claiming that there was a breach of contract in the ‘terms and conditions’.

That’s how my friend got suspended for hiring an uncle. And from then onwards, the school became a little bit extra cautious and introduced new measures that ensured that people brought to stand in as guardians or close adult relatives were who they truly claimed to be. So, in essence, I still support the continued practice of this norm.

But that’s not what I want to address today. My problem is on the erroneously so-called Civilian Day in schools, and I will be radical on this one. First of all, who came up with such a nonsensical name and concept and for what exactly? Schools are not military entities, and as such, referring to a day pupils report in plain clothes as ‘Civilian Day’ denotes utter foolishness on the source of this concept.

But let’s get back to my nephew Charlie. He told me he couldn’t go to school that day because it was Civilian Day, and that he had no clothes to wear. When I asked why he didn’t just wear his uniform and go, he said that would require him to pay K20, which his jobless father didn’t have either. I was shocked. But that was not all, Charlie went on to explain that he was still in trouble, anyway, because when one did not come in stylish swag and failed to pay K20 and absconded, that learner would still be sent away for a week as punishment. Mmm! Unbelievable!

I got so disturbed with what this Charlie boy was saying that it prompted me to talk to a few kids in my neighbourhood from different schools around and discovered that in some, failure to appear in plain clothes could result in not only a fine, but corporal punishment too. This ranges from strokes, slaps and slashing, to sweeping the school compound and other forms of humiliating exposes; even being threatened with eviction from the school.

Now, can someone kindly explain first the actual significance of this day? Is it to show swags and raise the social status of pupils from wealthy families who will probably come to school driving and strutting in expensive outfits against children of the poor who have only that tattered uniform which they use for home and church? Imagine how they feel each time they are told of the coming ‘Civilian Day’! They live on less than five kwacha a day, and when they are too embarrassedd to come in their rags, they get penalised and are forced to pay K20.

This day, which is humiliating, must be banned. It has no role in the education curriculum and has no benefit to learners, except humiliating less privileged pupils and mounting unnecessary pressure on their already suffering guardians. These unjustifiable fines are aimed at enriching teachers who are already on government payroll. Most of these parents lost their sources of income to the Coronavirus outbreak. Now they should start feeding teachers?

Charlie has got no stylish clothes and shoes to be showcasing on those senseless days. My brother sends him to school to learn reading and writing compositions, solving math puzzles and understanding Science and Geography, not to model. He doesn’t have any other pair of trousers, other than that one he calls uniform. When he is going to school, he walks barefoot and only puts on his tattered pair of once black shoes that have since turned silver due to lack of polish.

And not that he likes wearing a jersey even when it’s steaming hot, but because there’s no shirt inside. It’s just an old white collar his mother cut from the remains of his father’s old tattered shirt that she sewed to the inner lining of an old school jersey to make it look like there is a shirt inside. This is because his father can’t afford to buy him one. Charlie stays hungry the whole day, the only time he throws something in his tiny mouth that he calls food is when he’s about to go to sleep. And this would usually be boiled pumpkin leaves his mother picks which grow on their own from the rubbish dump.

These vegetables accidentally grow behind his father’s almost falling old dilapidated shack in the komboni and are cooked without oil, tomato, onion or salt; jus to give him strength so that he doesn’t die from hunger in his sleep. This is my Charlie you torment, asking him to come in Timberland and Polo outfits on your meaningless ‘Civilian Day’! Ba minister, let this end, you have tormented my Charlie enough. And, by the way, tell your teachers to stop sending him to collect floor polish, tissue, soap and salt; you and your boma should supply them, are we together?

