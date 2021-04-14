The ground is very good for PF in N/W Province – Malanji

NEWLY elected PF member of the central committee Joseph Malanji has vowed that the ruling party will annihilate the opposition UPND in North Western Province.

Malanji, who is also Kwacha PF member of parliament and foreign affairs minister, was at the weekend one of those appointed to the central committee, the ruling party’s highest policy making body.

He has since set base in North Western Province for his party’s mobilisation activities.

In an interview from Solwezi on Monday, Malanji said the opposition’s once-upon a time strong base was fast dwindling and that his mobilisation committee would make sure that the UPND’s fortunes diminish because, according to him, the people in the area had realised that the Hakainde Hichilema led opposition party was a ‘non-starter.’

He said the PF support base in the province now stood at 65 per cent, which he envisaged would rise further as the general election drew near.

“The ground is very good. People have realised UPND is a non-starter. PF is now at 65 per cent here and 70 per cent in Western Province. And definitely these numbers will grow bigger. We will make sure that happens,” Malanji said.

He said being elected member of the central committee was a show of confidence in him and it was a challenge he was ready to take and succeed.

“It shows confidence the party has in me and I am ready for the challenge because people have seen leadership in me and I have to give my leadership to the party and we combine all our leadership efforts and knowledge with the rest of my colleagues in the party – we will certainly prosper as a party,” said Malanji.

Other new members in the new PF central committee include the likes of immediate past UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma, Chifubu member of parliament Frank Ng’ambi, and Kabinga Pande.