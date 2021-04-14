We’re taking over govt – Musumali

WE are taking over ourselves, the Socialist Party has declared.

The Socialist Party announced the last batch of adopted parliamentary and local government candidates at Kingfisher Gardens Resort in Lusaka yesterday.

Socialist Party general secretary and first vice-president Dr Cosmas Musumali said there may be one or two more adoptions, but in general “we are done with adoptions.”

Out of the 11 unveiled candidates, one is eyeing the Solwezi mayoral seat, nine are aspiring for parliamentary seats and one wants to be a councillor in Lukashya Constituency, Kasama district.

Four are male while the rest are female, with six out of the 11 candidates below the age of 35.

Dr Musumali said Zambians were like the biblical Lazarus who was eating the dirt that was falling from the table of the rich.

“The masses of our country have become, as a collective, a modern day Lazarus. And if you are Lazarus of today, you have no say in your governance. If you are Lazarus, you don’t qualify to be a leader,” he said. “Those that eat on the high table will pretend [that] they will speak on your behalf, they will bring development to you, they will be the ones that will take care of you. [But] this is a lie. It’s actually evil! They only use violence and intimidation.”

Dr Musumali told the Lazarus of today in Zambia to reject all political parties that were violent.

“Enough is enough! You are fed up with being harassed, being abused. This has gone on for too long. They will come with tokens of money, make you drunk, give you some salt, sugar, some pieces of chitenge to buy you off. [But] you are not that cheap,” he said. “Your status as Lazarus will not change because of that. They are taking away your dignity. They are using your poverty to come back to you with hand-outs.”

He said the poor’s situation in Zambia was not very different from the biblical Lazarus.

“You are still eating the dirt. You are eating what is falling down from the rich men’s table, and that’s the reality that we have today in Zambia,” Dr Musumali said. “They come to you to campaign but they don’t have issues to bring to you. They leave you hanging four, five years but in at the last minute they come up with a manifesto. Cut and paste! They know that you don’t even have time to read it and understand it. That’s what is happening today.”

He added that Zambians have had the chance to look at the manifesto of the “young” Socialist Party.

“We produced a manifesto two, three years ago and you have had the chance to look at it. This is your manifesto, these are your ideas. Those that come to you without ideas are basically saying remain where you are,” he explained. “And because they have much to offer you, they will resort to insults, jokes. The whole campaign becomes for cracking of jokes. Of course, we all like jokes [and] at times insults can be quite interesting.”

He reminded Zambians that jokes and insults from ordinary politicians would not put food on their table, nor build schools for them.

“But this has gone on for too long. This has to change. Zambians are fed up with the greedy, irresponsible, corrupt establishment in Zambia. We are taking over ourselves!” Dr Musumali asserted. “The Lazarus of today is saying we want to rule ourselves and that’s also in tandem with what democracy is. When you go in the villages today, they will tell you that we are fed up.”

He also pointed out cynicism that is present among most citizens today.

Dr Musumali said the Zambian masses did not trust the political establishment and what politicians say.

“The people of Zambia feel betrayed. We have been in those villages! My brother, comrade Fred M’membe, more than any Zambian leader, has spent days, weeks, months and years in the villages. He has not been in Lusaka; he doesn’t belong to Lusaka,” he said.

Dr Musumali reiterated Zambians’ readiness for political change.

“They want self-emancipation. They want to change their own situation. And the Socialist Party itself is ready,” noted Dr Musumali.