General elections not a PF, UPND two horse race – Tembo

PATRIOTS for Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo says embattled NDC president Chishimba Kambwili must be reminded that his political failures are not global but individual to him alone.

Reacting to Kambwili’s statement at the recent PF convention that other political parties should forget about this year’s general elections as the contest would only be between PF and UPND, Tembo said he was thriving politically and therefore did not see this year’s general elections as a two-way horse race.

He said at the peak of his “long-lived but barren marriage” with UPND, some Zambians saw Kambwili as a possible saviour from the corruption and incompetence of the PF government.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we are very disappointed with the statement made by Honourable Chishimba Kambwili at the just-ended PF convention that other political parties should forget about this year’s general elections as the contest is only between PF and UPND,” Tembo said.

He said now that Kambwili had gone back to the same PF which he so passionately spoke against, the majority of Zambians see him as a political joker who should never be taken seriously again.

Tembo said Kambwili lacks the moral pedestal to stand on and look down on other upcoming political parties such as PeP.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to take this opportunity to remind the Zambian people that the future of this nation lies in the hands of the citizens themselves and how they cast their vote on 12th August this year,” he said. “In deciding who they should give their vote, the Zambian people should look at the vision and competence of respective political leaders. Zambians should vote for a political party that will be capable of converting the huge economic potential which this country has, into actual wealth for the benefit of the citizenry.”

Tembo said PeP is one such political party and would not allow any “failed politician” to insinuate that it is not a serious contender in this year’s elections.