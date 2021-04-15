Investigation officer tells court he was unaware ZRA gave companies owing time to honour tax liabilities

AN investigations officer has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he wouldn’t know whether the document indicating that Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited was cleared of tax evasion by the Zambia Revenue Authority, was authentic.

This is in a matter where Kambwili, his son Mwamba, and Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services limited are facing charges of possessing more than K6 million, obtaining pecuniary advantage and uttering a false document to a public officer while two Zambia Revenue Authority officials Lukwesa Musonda and Mulenga Kapilima are alleged to have prepared a false document indicating that Mwamona was tax compliant when not.

During continued cross-examination, Ferguson Kombe told principal resident magistrate Mwaka Mikalile that he was not aware that the Zambia Revenue Authority gave time to companies that were owing to honour their tax liabilities after they entered into a written agreement with the Commissioner General.

He confirmed that Mwamona was issued a tax clearance certificate based on the guidelines given by Mirriam Sabi, a director at ZRA, on how tax clearance was obtained.

Kombe confirmed that tax clearance officers who issued full year tax clearance certificates to companies that were owing the Revenue Authority were not arrested, though he arrested their supervisors Lukwesa Musonda and Mulenga Kapilima.

He added that the document which read that the Committee that sat to determine Mwamona’s case did not find evidence against it and decided to give it a benefit of doubt because there was insufficient evidence against it and decided to acquit it, was not authentic because it was a photocopy.

At this point, Anti-Corruption Commission legal prosecutor Leon Lemba told the court that the state had concluded prosecuting the accused.

Magistrate Mikalile adjourned the matter to April 30 for ruling on whether or not Kambwili and his co-accused have a case to answer.