PF a beacon of peace, unity – Kamba

LUSAKA Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba says the ruling party has proved that it is a beacon of peace and unity in the country.

Reflecting on last weekend’s PF convention, Kamba who is also a member of the central committee, said the party was also an ethnic unifier.

“We take pride in the fact that the party knows no race or tribe and looks at all human beings as God’s creation and [are] equal. In the PF there is no tribal supremacy and the One Zambia One Nation motto is upheld in proclamation and in deed,” he said. “As a ruling party, the PF has shown the country that it is the beacon of peace, unity and inclusiveness as the party’s highest organ, the Central Committee, is comprised of people from all corners of Zambian. The party has also demonstrated to the outside world how it was committed to the democratic ideologies and good governance values and principles.”

Kamba explained how the party had remained united, six years after the death of its founding president Michael Sata.

“We are proud and we feel blessed that through the wise leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, there is true reconciliation in and outside the party, and those who really care about the future of this country have joined hands to give the PF another mandate come August this year,” Kamba said. “The conference was a clear depiction and demonstration of how the party has remained intact since its formation by the late founding president Michael Chilufya Sata and how it has managed to uphold his legacy after his demise. The PF in Lusaka Province would like to congratulate President Edgar Lungu, the old and new members of the ruling party’s Central Committee for holding a successful national conference.”

And Kamba spoke highly of what he termed progressive opposition party leaders who attended the general conference.

He also welcomed new members of the central committee, which include some former senior members of the MMD.

“We are also very happy that the party continues to enjoy cordial relations with progressive opposition political party leaders such as Edith Nawakwi, Wynter Kabimba and Chishimba Kambwili, who is actually one of the founder members of the PF. People should not even get surprised to see Chishimba Kambwili attending a PF function because he will always be part of the family,” he said. “We are further proud of President Edgar Lungu who has left his doors open for reconciliation. Kambwili apologised over the disparaging remarks against the Head of State and he has been forgiven. This is as it should be in a Christian and democratic dispensation.”

Meanwhile, Kamba said it was time to shame the opposition who, according to him, have shown divisive politics.

“Zambians have continued to reject the UPND because they lack wisdom and failure to embrace true love for humanity without tribal discrimination. We are happy that today in the PF, we have members of the central committee who are relatively new but have vast knowledge on politics and national service,” said Kamba. “We are proud of Charles Kakomba who is now a member of the central committee, Joe Malanji, Kutemba Konga, Maureen Kalemu, Kabinga Pande and all the central committee members. It is time to shame the UPND and all political parties that are full of tribalists that this country deserves better. Our appeal to Zambians is that there is no country that can thrive on tribal supremacy and we must refuse as a people to be associated to such dangerous, divisive groupings.”