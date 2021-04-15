Zambia has lost the path of democracy – Samboh

THIRTY years on in the journey of our multiparty dispensation there is so much that we cannot recognise democratically, says Reverend Reuben Samboh.

In a statement, the MMD vice-president (politics) said Zambia has lost the path of democracy.

“We have backslidden and we need to repent. We have lost the way somewhat. We are not on that democratic path any more. We are somewhere else. I doubt that we even know exactly on what ideological path we are,” Rev Samboh said.

He said the country had departed from the aspirations of the burden bearers of Zambia’s multiparty politics and democracy.

“I wonder why? There was a good reason why we agonised so deeply in 1990 to return our country to multiparty politics and to democracy. We were tired of being ruled by one party and we were tired of living under an autocracy,” he said. “We lived for years on end, under a perpetual state of emergency whose atrocities, one never wants his/her children to even know about. Meritocracy was not in consideration ever. Elections were as decided by the party and that was it. The lines that divide the different branches of government had all but dissolved. The civil service was crippled.”

Rev Samboh said that scenario bred all kinds of ills and impacted Zambians negatively economically in ways that the country is yet to recover from. He recalled shortages of essential commodities, high inflation, foreign currency controls, a failed economy, a paralysing national debt, strained international relations, and the imposition of ideologies on the consciences of individuals, among other things.

“If you obtained an education, it meant very little in the face of cadres (vigilantes as they were then called), things were falling apart everywhere. State owned enterprises had been hijacked by the few powerful ones. Brave sons of this nation, riding on the wind of change that had brought down the Berlin Wall, and swept aside the USSR to break it into pieces, took up the challenge to begin a movement of their own here at home,” Rev Samboh said. “They aroused all of us (I was in my early twenties and in Bible school) and gosh, they made a compelling case. They excited us about the prospects of electing our leaders through a predictable and credible process. They excited us about term limits for our leaders and spoke to us about how power would return back to the citizens and how all the state controls would end. They excited us about how it would be possible to deploy our personal dreams and make a living out of that. We turned up on October 31st, 1991 and elected the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) with an overwhelming majority of nearly 80 per cent of the vote.”

He said in came the new life, which was sudden, swift and sweeping.

“Boom – the apples were here, the goodies were back in our shops, trading hours where extended, private enterprise was stimulated, transportation issues were solved, road infrastructure started to be dealt with, a new lease of life in our politics, new faces and new names. Reforms happened swiftly to state institutions like Zambia Broadcasting Services (ZBS) became Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) and so on,” Rev Samboh said.

He noted that soon, new leaders appeared to have forgotten the deal and started to enjoy the privilege of their offices.

“This time though, we were armed through our Constitution to change them. We now could go to a credible election every five years. And yes we managed to effect changes in 2001,” Rev Samboh said. “My burden here today is about one of the well-known tenets of democracy – elections. My journey in development studies revealed that elections are almost sacrosanct to democracy; that there is no democracy without credible elections. I think everyone knows this.”

He noted that the country has just witnessed a good number of political party conventions, conferences or congresses, but that what was also seen is how different sets of players think about the question of elections.

Rev Samboh said most politicians view elections as a means of getting into a powerful position and once there, other people must not be allowed to use the same door.

“In most parties, they just don’t want anything to do with elections any more – they just want to hear that they are good to carry on,” he said. “In the MMD, we still hold elections in very high esteem. It is our rallying point and distinguishing trait. In the MMD, the process is opened up to everyone who meets the criteria and genuine elections are conducted. We get the real experience and thus we get ready to participate in national elections.”

Rev Samboh said in other places, elections are either hated or viewed as an inconvenience.

He said the big question however is whether or not it is possible to dislike elections at party level and love them at national level.

“Is it possible, to entertain tricks in elections at party level and not do the same in national election? Our chosen democratic path demands that we respect elections and try as much as possible not to interfere in their proper conduct,” Rev Samboh said.

He said it is worrying to see big parties like the PF and UPND misapply “this issue”.

“They say charity begins at home. Can these parties be trusted with national elections and respect the processes and outcomes? I know I am touching a raw nerve here, but if we don’t discuss these sort of things, soon we shall have no need to hold elections because state institutions will be captured by people whose philosophy is to hold on till death do us part,” said Rev Samboh.