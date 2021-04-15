ZESCO TIPPED FOR LEAGUE TITLE

ZESCO United’s recent impressive form has caught the eye of their official shirt sponsor, Atlasmara Bank.

With 12 games left to play, the Ndola side lead the MTN Super League with 46 points, giving a seven-point cushion from the second placed Zanaco.

The Ndola side is set to reclaim the league title which would equal legendary Mighty Mufulira Wanderers’ nine league championships should they manage to win this year’s title.

Zesco are most successful club in the ABSA cup competition with six titles to their name and are in the hunting for a seventh ABSA cup title with a semi-final against Konkola Blades set for Arthur Davies stadium on Saturday.

“This is the fourth year we have partnered with ZESCO United. Last year the season ended badly, prematurely to say the least because of the COVID-19. When ZESCO United came back to renegotiate the contract, we didn’t hesitate because we believe in this team. We share the same values of hard work and excellency,” Atlas Mara bank head of marketing and corporate communication Eric Ngondo said.

“As you can see, the acquisition of Numba Mumamba, a very experienced coach has had some profound effect on the team. He has molded the team around a good crop of players which includes young and old experienced players.’’

Ngondo said the Bank would continue to render support to Zesco United because of the professional way the club continued to be managed.

“The value for us has always been there from Zesco United. It is a professional club with good professional standards and a solid management system which are the key foundations to a successful football team,’’ he added. ‘’These ingredients have had a huge bearing on the field. This is the more reason the team has been very successful over the years.”

And Ngondo has tipped Zesco United to win both the league title and Absa cup competition.

“…for us the crucial part is winning the league, which we feel is within reach. What they have done so far is no mean achievement especially that the Zambian league is among the top leagues in Africa. Opening a seven-point gap at this stage of the season is massive. We can’t wait to celebrate the league and Absa cup title triumph with them,’’ said Ngondo. ‘’Our word to the players is that they stay focused and disciplined. It is not time to relax but there is need to remain focused by listening to the coach. Mumamba has been there and done this before. He is one of the best coaches in the land. You can see that there is harmony in the team. It is also good to see young stars come through the team. The future looks bright. They have blended well with veteran players like Kalengo and Were, which is a fantastic combination.”

And Zesco United chief executive officer Richard Mulenga commended players and the technical bench on their recent seven-game successful run.

“It is always our target to compete at the highest level and win trophies. It was heartbreaking to lose the league in the way we lost it last season,’’ said Mulenga. ‘’However, we have to commend the players and the technical bench for a job well-done so far. The league is not over yet but it is important to recognise the work Mumamba and his team have so far done at the club which is in line with what we stand for.”