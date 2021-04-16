Govt commences 2022 budget consultations

SECRETARY to Cabinet Fredson Yamba says the country’s fiscal deficit remains high as government commences preparations for the 2022 national budget and 2022-2024 medium term budget framework.

He adds that there is need to formulate a medium-term policy that will put the country back on a trajectory that can achieve fiscal consolidation.

‘’The Country’s fiscal deficit remains high and there is need to continue formulating revenue policies that will enhance revenue collections while promoting our development agenda,’’ he says in a statement released Friday by the Ministry of Finance.

‘’The 2020 and 2021 fiscal years required Government to take measures to cushion the impact of COVID-19. While this was imperative, there is need to formulate a medium-term policy that will put the country back on a trajectory that will achieve fiscal consolidation. Therefore, to ensure broad-based consultations, I wish to officially invite the general public, private sector players, and non-state actors to make proposals on tax and non-tax policies for possible inclusion in the 2022 National Budget.’’

Yamba has called for tax and non-tax proposals from the public.

He says government wants to ensure that consultations for next year’s national budget are broadened in line with the policy of streamlining taxation and creating an enabling environment for business.

‘’The proposals should be made having regard to the following areas: increasing tax revenue and broadening the tax base; simplifying and modernising of tax system; increasing tax compliance; and, re-aligning and streamlining tax incentives,’’ Yamba adds. ‘’With these few remarks, I wish to urge all citizens including the youth, women’s groups, persons with disabilities, private sector, and all other stakeholders to take part in the budget preparation process, by making submissions of tax and non-tax policy proposals for the 2022 National Budget.’’

He says such proposals should be submitted to the Ministry of Finance in both hard copy and soft copy from now to 30th June, 2021.

Yamba further says details of the office and addresses to use to submit these proposals will be available on the Ministry of Finance website and print media.

And Yamba says government collected over K18 billion revenue in the first quarter of this year, a figure 13 per cent above the target.

He has attributed this overperformance to collection of Pay as You Earn tax arears, among others.

‘’The first quarter approved budget target for total revenues and grants, was projected to be K16.3 billion with K12.4 billion to come from taxes, K3.3 billion from non-tax revenues and K469.6 million from grants. The actual revenue collected from January – March, 2021 amounted to K18.5 billion and this was 13 percent above the target,’’ says Yamba. ‘’This over-performance was mainly driven by payment of Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax arrears, upward amendments of provisional returns and advance payments by both Mining and Non-Mining firms. With regard to Government spending, total expenditures (including amortisation) in the first quarter of 2021 stood at K22 billion. This was 23 percent below the projected K28.6 billion. Notable expenditures included K6.6 billion for Personal Emoluments, , K3.2 billion for the Use of Goods and Services, K2.5 billion on Non-financial assets and K2.5 billion on transfers and subsidies.”