Judiciary’s role this year will be critical – Lungu

THE role of the Judiciary, particularly, this year when our country is going to the general elections on 12th August, will be critical as most political players and other stakeholders will seek different forms of court relief, President Edgar Lungu has told judges.

The President yesterday swore-in newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court and Court of Appeal.

Those he swore-in are Fulgency Mwenya Chisanga as Supreme Court; Mwila Chitabo, SC, Judy Zulu Mulongoti, and Mathew Kasonde Chisunka as judges of the ConCourt; and justices Anessie Banda-Bobo, Nicola Ann Sharpe-Phiri, and Kelvin Muzenga as judges of the Court of Appeal.

President Lungu congratulated the judges on their individual appointments to serve as judges and the subsequent ratification by Parliament.

He expressed gladness that the appointments to the courts were fair in gender balancing, which was a clear demonstration that his government recognises the positive contributions that women in the judiciary were making in the dispensation of justice.

“With this progressive milestone, I urge you all not to lose sight of the fact that the positions you have been appointed to are not only of great honour, but also come with immense responsibility and high expectations from members of the public,” he said. “The role of the Judiciary, particularly, this year when our country is going to the general elections on 12th August, will be critical as most political players and other stakeholders will seek different forms of court relief. This, therefore, calls for you members of the bench to exercise impartiality and high levels of integrity in the discharge of your duties.”

President Lungu said he was confident that their individual diverse experiences in the administration of justice in their previous capacities in the Judiciary would be invaluable in their respective new roles.

He said he was aware that in terms of composition, the Constitutional Court was supposed to have thirteen judges while the Court of Appeal has an establishment of nineteen judges.

“You may wish to know that the Constitutional Court from its inception in 2016 has had seven judges. However, the number reduced to six following the untimely death of the Hon. Mr Justice Enock Mulembe in December, 2020,” President Lungu said. “Therefore, the new appointment of three constitutional judges translates to an increase to nine judges of the Constitutional Court.”

President Lungu noted that the Court of Appeal had been operating with 12 judges.

He said following the appointment of two judges of the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court, respectively, there would be 10 judges of the Court of Appeal.

He said the appointment of three judges of the Court of Appeal would increase the number from 10 to 13.

“I wish to assure the Judiciary that my government is committed to ensuring that the establishment of the Constitutional Court and Court of Appeal is filled to optimum levels. The appointments of judges to the two courts is evidence of this commitment,” President Lungu said. “I am aware that the Judiciary’s commendable efforts to deliver timely and efficient justice will only bear fruit when challenges facing the institution are addressed. These challenges include insufficient space to accommodate judges and support staff and provision of official transport for judges of the superior courts.”

President Lungu announced that his government would soon undertake a robust construction of court infrastructure to address the critical challenge of inadequate space faced by the judiciary.

He also said his government was further addressing funding to the judiciary to meet judges’ entitlements as provided for under the law.

“As I conclude, I call upon you all to continue reflecting on the expectations of the people of Zambia from the Judiciary. The people of Zambia expect that you will discharge your duties with unparalleled high levels of professionalism inspired by the principles of judicial authority provided for in article 118 (2) of the Zambian Constitution,” said President Lungu.