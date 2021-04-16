Mazabuka mother gets 2yrs prison for killing her baby

[By Edwin Mbulo in Mazabuka]

LIVINGSTONE High Court judge Kenneth Mulife has sentenced a woman to two years imprisonment for killing her day-old baby.

Passing judgment in Mazabuka in the matter of Felistus Mapiki Changala, 29 who readily pleaded guilty to the offence of infanticide, judge Mulife said the offence was a serious one and attracts life imprisonment.

He however, said he did note that being a first offender, Changala also did not waste the court’s time and that she regretted what she did.

“… termination of life carries life sentence, but I will give you a second chance to go and make amendments. I sentence you to two years simple imprisonment, effective 7th October 2020. You have the right to appeal,” said judge Mulife.