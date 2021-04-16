Nalubamba asks High Court to cite Pawsen Munamooya, 12 others for contempt of court

CHIEF Nalubamba of the Ila people of Namwala district has asked the Lusaka High Court to cite Pawsen Munamooya and 12 others for contempt of court for issuing statements to the media alleging that he is not the right person to inherit his father’s throne while the matter is pending determination by the court.

This is in a matter where representatives of five out of the eight families of the Mbeza royal establishment have sued Professor King Nalubamba over his selection and installation as chief Nalubamba.

Pawsen Munamooya and 12 others have sued Prof Nalubamba, Joseph Mwanambulo and Mukamadede Munamooya in the Lusaka High Court seeking an order of declaration that the selection and installation of Prof Nalubamba as successor to the throne of the late chief Bright Nalubamba is null and void.

The 13 are also seeking a declaration that Pawsen is the rightful person to ascend to the throne of chief Nalubamba in accordance with practices, customs of the Ila people of Namwala district.

According to his affidavit in support of ex-parte summons for leave to commence contempt proceedings, Nalubamba said when the matter came up for commencement of trial on February 9, 2021, the plaintiffs, through their advocates, informed the court of their intention to discontinue the matter.

Nalubamba said the court directed that the plaintiffs make a formal application of their intention to discontinue the matter which they have not done to date.

He said in the absence of a formal written notice of discontinuance, the matter was not effectively discontinued and was still existing before court.

“Prior to the setting down of this matter for trial, the plaintiffs, by way of letter, dated November 27, 2020 wrote to my advocates requesting them to serve a letter allegedly authored by the Mbeza Royal Establishment,” Nalubamba said. “The letter served on my advocates for subsequent service on myself contained threatening language with sole intent to have me surrender the throne as the properly installed chief of the Mbeza Royal Establishment without due regard to the administration of justice.”

Nalubamba said in a bid to compel Mukamadede to support the claims by the plaintiffs, Pawsen went to the former’s residence and warned her to stop supporting him and interfered with her despite knowing that she was a probable witness.

He said on January 21, 2021, while the matter is still ongoing, the plaintiffs issued a press release alleging that he was not the rightful heir to the Nalubamba throne before the court determines the matter.

Nalubamba claimed that the plaintiffs, by a letter dated January 29, 2021 directed all headmen in the Nalubamba chiefdom not to heed to any directives or orders that may be issued by himself as chief Nalubamba despite his rightful installation which was a subject of the action.

“The actions of the plaintiffs amount to contempt of court which are calculated at seriously interfering with the administration of justice by threatening me as a witness in these proceedings and showing unbridled disrespect of this court,” he said.

He further contended that the plaintiffs had continued to conduct themselves in a contemptuous manner by issuing threats to the defendants.

Nalubamba prayed to the court to grant him leave to commence contempt proceedings against the plaintiffs for their continuous contemptuous behaviour.