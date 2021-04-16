NGOCC bemoans ‘growing impunity and lawlessness’ by PF cadres

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says it is deeply concerned with the growing culture of impunity by some PF members.

Board chairperson Mary Mulenga said NGOCC condemns in the strongest terms the harassment of a female civil servant at the Ministry of Works and Supply by some PF members on suspicion that she was a member of the opposition UPND.

Mulenga said the women’s movement was deeply concerned with the growing culture of impunity by members of the ruling party.

She said the incident at the Ministry of Works and Supply was not isolated as there had been numerous other cases of PF cadres closing off offices for civil servants in other parts of the country.

“There have also been reports of cadres breaking into radio stations to stop opposition figures from featuring on these stations. The situation is even worse in market places and bus stations across the country, and women are mostly at the receiving end of these criminal activities,” she said. “While noting the corrective measures by both the government and the PF party over the incident at the Ministry of Works and Supply, there is urgent need to arrest and address the growing impunity and lawlessness by these cadres. It is unfortunate to note that the lawlessness and criminality is being done in the name of the President. I will go back to the NGOCC meeting with His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, held on September 17 2019 at which we raised a number of issues one of which was ‘political and electoral violence’.”

Mulenga said in their submission to the President, they said, “Your Excellency, during the 2016 general elections NGOCC was very clear in raising our voices on the worrying trend in the unprecedented political and electoral violence that resulted in loss of life as well as discouraging quite a number of electorates from participating effectively in this important democratic rights issue”.

She said the NGOCC have consistently stated that no leader, anywhere in society wishes to preside over a violent nation and whose people are violated in the process of exercising their right in the democratic dispensation.

Mulenga said NGOCC “call upon you your Excellency, to exercise your leadership and bring to a stop the growing caderism which by and large is the agitator of most of the political and electoral violence that has been witnessed. As a women’s movement we desire to see political contestation of ideas and ideals and not the unabated trend of personal attacks and the use of uncivilized language. The political landscape should surely create a fertile ground for mature politics of service and tolerance for our future generation’.”

She said Zambia was a democratic state which entails that citizens were free to belong to any political party of their choice.

“It is not, we repeat it is not within the province of party cadres to begin to police civil servants or indeed any other persons for that matter as to their association, as their conduct is in total breach of the Republican Constitution,” she said. “Our Constitution guarantees the freedom of association for all citizens, including the right to belong to a party of one’s choice.”

Mulenga appealed to the leadership of the PF and other political parties to instill discipline in their members especially at this critical time.

She said it was imperative for cadres to differentiate government and party functionaries.

“It is our hope that punitive measures will be meted against the PF members that misconducted themselves at the Ministry of Works and Supply so that it can serve as a deterrent,” said Mulenga.

“As the country goes to the polls it is our expectation that party cadres will be tamed by their political parties. Zambia is not only a Christian nation but a peaceful nation and therefore we will not allow this lawlessness to prevail in our peaceful and beautiful nation.”