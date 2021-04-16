PF STOOPING VERY LOW – MUSUMALI

THE Socialist Party says the PF leadership is stooping very low and warns Zambians that, “your poverty is being used against you”.

It warns that it may lose some of its adopted candidates ahead of the August 12 elections as PF officials including district commissioners and intelligence officers are blackmailing candidates to step down.

Party general secretary and first vice-president Dr Cosmas Musumali addressed journalists at Kingfisher Garden Court in Lusaka on Wednesday.

The matter at hand was: “the massive, malicious targeted buying off” of Socialist Party (SP) adopted parliamentary and local government candidates by the PF.

Dr Musumali disclosed that so far, the PF has attempted to buy off 25 Socialist Party candidates.

He said “good luck” to those who were entrusted by the Zambian masses to represent others in parliament and councils, but were today being bought for pieces of silver.

“But what they should know is that they are betraying the Zambian masses that put trust in them,” a dejected Dr Musumali said. “To the PF leadership, if you are the strongest party in the country and you have performed very well, why do you have to sink that low? This is stooping very low!”

He added that what PF officials were doing was unacceptable, a mockery of Zambia’s democracy and a big shame to Zambia.

“No political party has shamed this country as you (PF) you are doing. Stop it!” Dr Musumali said.

“A few days ago, we were in this same venue celebrating the adoption of candidates. Today I’m sharing with you a massive, malicious targeted buying off of our candidates. This is happening at an unprecedented large scale.”

He explained that 17 days ago, the Socialist Party leadership received news from one of its adopted parliamentary candidates in Luapula Province, who had been approached, for enticement, by PF constituency officials.

“The demand was [that] she steps down – she doesn’t continue as an SP parliamentary candidate. In return, she was going to be rewarded with a prize of K200,000. [But] she declined the offer and informed us promptly,” Dr Musumali said. “We took it to just be one of those issues where you have at times unruly adversaries that see solutions in buying people. But since that time, we have had a total of 17 cases. These 17 cases touch all the provinces, except Southern Province.”

He further said the impression, so far, was that the scheme was well coordinated, well-funded and that the language being used was standard.

Dr Musumali said the Socialist Party does not believe that what is happening is the work of a few misguided individuals in the PF.

“[But] this is something that is coordinated from the top. The 17 incidents that I’m referring to have involved a total of 25 of our candidates. Eight of them being MP candidates and 17 councillor candidates,” he said. “What we are getting is that we have ward, constituency PF officials, district commissioners and intelligence officers blackmailing people to step down. You also have potential PF candidates participating in this.”

On how the scheme is being implemented, Dr Musumali explained that it always involves a cash offer.

“So far, there are cash offers ranging from K100,000 to K250,000. It also involves material gifts; if you are constructing a house, they will offer you bricks, plumbing materials and iron sheets and so forth,” he disclosed. “But it’s also involving jobs. Our trained teachers, who have not been employed for years, and are standing to be members of parliament are being told ‘if you step down we’ll deploy you.’ Some of our youngest candidates are being told that we’ll reserve a university place for you. This is extremely serious. Jobs and school places are for sale!”

He continued, saying: “they are telling our candidates to stop campaigning for the Socialist Party.”

“In one case, they were told ‘go ahead, but slow down with your campaign. On the nomination day don’t appear and that way, the Socialist Party will not have a candidate,”’ Dr Musumali said.

“To the Zambian people, your poverty is being used against you. Your suffering is being used against you. The people that you gave us to be your representative in Parliament have today become very attractive as commodities. They are on market for sale. This is unacceptable!”

He added that there was a great possibility that the development won’t stop.

“[There is] a high probability that we’ll lose some of our candidates. So far, out of the 25, they have done well, except one [case of] our MP candidate for Mufumbwe,” said Dr Musumali.