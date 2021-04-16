We invite PF, other parties to debate our manifesto – UPND

JOSEPH Lungu says there has been a lot of panic in the PF after the UPND launched its manifesto last week.

Lungu, the UPND chairman for policy and research advises members of the ruling party to debate ideas instead of personalities.

However, he notes that other PF members have taken the courage to congratulate the UPND on its new manifesto.

“Let us debate ideas. We have noted with dismay the on-going panic by the PF government after the launch of our manifesto that has been very well received by stakeholders, including several PF members who have called to congratulate UPND for a very well researched manifesto whose contents answer to the challenges facing our people,” he says in a statement. “Unlike other parties, our manifesto is a living document. It is set to respond to the needs of the people and the situation obtaining on the ground. Of course keeping in mind the overall objectives. We are therefore ready to receive sound advice. We believe in the biblical teaching [that] Iron sharpens Iron (Proverbs 27:17). It makes us better.”

Lungu has since invited debate from the PF and other political parties based on ideas.

“We do not possess monopoly of knowledge. We seek wisdom from High. Therefore, we invite the Patriotic Front and other parties to debate our ideas. We believe that our manifesto contains policy positions, and solutions that address the challenges of today,” Lungu said. “It clearly gives the way forward for Zambia. Let us debate, how we shall create real jobs; put food on the table; create a better economy for our people. However, we are not available for debates that are not only unproductive, but also retrogressive.”

He called for the raising of standards in political debates in the country.

Lungu encouraged citizens that there was still hope despite the current economic woes created by the PF.

“For a long time now Zambians have been engaged in talks and debates that don’t add value to our lives. It’s time we raised the level of political debate, or discourse if you like,” said Lungu. “To our fellow citizens, do not give up, there is hope in voting for UPND as expounded in our manifesto. We urge you to read it, and we are ready to receive feedback. Zambia has every resource, human and otherwise to grow economically. The missing link has been a visionary, committed leadership that is appropriately motivated, skilled, and with integrity.”