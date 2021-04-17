Court finds Tukuta with case to answer in Dora ‘prostitute’ case

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found photographer Cornelius Tukuta with a case to answer in a matter where he has been dragged to court by Minister of Information Dora Siliya for defamation of character by accusing her of being a ‘prostitute’.

Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale in his ruling on case to answer said a prima facie case had been made out against Tukuta to warrant him placing him on defense.

“I find the accused with a case to answer for the charge of libel and I accordingly place him on defense,” said magistrate Mwale.

Allegations in this matter are that Tukuta, on May 26, 2020 on his Facebook page published defamatory matter affecting Siliya saying “this Dora Siliya is hooking up girls, selling them to high profile men so that they can be sleeping with them. She is actually the highest professional prostitute. If Dora Siliya is refusing these allegations that she does not connect girls to high profile people for sex let her come.”

In her testimony, Siliya, who is Petauke Central member of parliament, told the court that the utterances made by Tukuta on his Facebook page injured her reputation as she was of impeccable character.

“I may be single, I may have had failed relationships, I may be divorced but that does not make me a high professional prostitute,” Siliya said.

She told the court that according to her understanding of simple English, a ‘prostitute’ engages in sexual activities for cash and for Tukuta to refer to her as a person who sells girls to high profile men means that she committed a crime.

“I felt angry and embarrassed as I am a person who has been a public servant for so many years since I work for government. I felt that it was damaging to my reputation and my family,” Siliya contended.

“A lot of people called me wondering what was going on because I have a lot of professional friends in government and outside and people from church wondered what was happening. American Charge d’Affairs David Young sent me a Whatsapp message saying his officers had shown him a video of what Tukuta had said about me which was misogynistic and disgraceful.”