CSOs call for strengthened oversight in public procurement

PUBLIC procurement should lead to sustainable improvement in consumer welfare in Zambia, say some civil society organisations.

Alliance for Community Action Zambia(ACA), Oxfam in Zambia, Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) and Consumer Unity Trust Society – CUTS Lusaka said in a joint statement that public funds should not be abused but used as a tool to deal with Zambia’s developmental challenges and achieve poverty reduction and economic development.

The CSOs stated that public procurement was as an important tool for achieving socio-economic development in Zambia.

“It is one of the most important components of expenditure by the government of Zambia as it accounts for an estimated 10 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) and should therefore be based on the principle of ‘value for money’ resulting in the best quality of goods and services,” they stated. “We are also of the view that public procurement should lead to sustainable improvement in consumer welfare in Zambia. Key to achieving consumer welfare is the consideration of how procurement processes within vital sectors such as education, health and various social services and social protection programmes play a vital role with regards to livelihoods options for the ordinary citizens of Zambia. Yet, the Auditor General’s (AG) annual report has shown continued misuse of public funds as it discloses issues such as failure to follow procurement procedures, wasteful expenditure and undelivered materials among other issues particularly within these sectors. The last three AG reports highlight over ZMW34 million in undelivered materials alone. This money has however not been recovered.”

They stated that despite laws and regulations being in place to guide public procurement, there were a still a number of challenges that weaken the public procurement system and result in loss or wastage of resources.

The CSOs stated that some of the challenges include anti-competitive bidding seen in abuses such as, inadequate timelines, no compulsory publishing of tender results, and restrictive tendering practices.

They stated that an efficient procurement system also needs to be competitive as competition would lead to the production of better-quality products and services for the average Zambian citizen at low prices.

The CSOs stated that according to research conducted by CUTS, the procurement process is marked by significant departures from competitive bidding which is seen through the absence of standard contracts and tender document, absence of public access to tender documents and pre-qualifying criteria, short timelines and no enforced publishing of tender results.

“Therefore, there is an urgent need for the government to follow transparent open procurement procedures that are aimed at ensuring fair conditions of competition for suppliers,” they stated.

They stated that the government procuring goods and services at exorbitant prices above the market value, implies that despite adhering to the correct procurement procedure in accordance with the law, goods and services are being procured at highly inflated prices which do not reflect value for money.

The CSOs stated that consequently, the inflation of prices by suppliers deprives the country of resources which could be directed to other projects and programmess that require government funding.

They stated that the system needs keen policy coherence which was critical in ensuring the sound management of public finances whilst maximising impact for consumers or the Zambian citizens.

“For instance, there is policy incoherence in terms of public procurement being aligned to provisions for beneficial ownership disclosure provided for the 2017 companies Act which is vital to protect public funds from corrupt practices of politically exposed persons and public officials,” they stated. “Additionally, there is aspect of ineffective implementation of existing laws for instance implementation of sanctions provided for in public financial management Act and the gaps in institutional strengthening, especially when it comes to sub-national ministries and spending agencies (MSAs).”

The CSOs recommended that the law should require that the people found wanting from the misuse of public funds are punished stiffly.

“Also, the government must address issues of competition by broad basing of bidders through satisfactory publicity on procurement opportunities or objective pre-qualifying criteria for bidders, fixing timelines for processing the bids to obviate interference in the procurement process,” they stated.