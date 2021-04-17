East PF stops aspirants soliciting votes before they are adopted

ACTING Eastern Province PF chairperson Alexander Miti says it is political criminality for aspiring candidates to start seeking votes before the party adopts them.

In an interview, Miti said aspiring candidates should not start soliciting for votes on radio.

“I have information that there are some aspiring candidates in the province who are going on radio appealing to people to vote for them when they are only aspirants. How do you start asking people to vote for you when you have not yet been adopted? This is political criminality and we can’t allow it,” he said. “I am directing all aspirants to stop doing this. Who told them that they have already been adopted? Some aspirants have been telling people that they have already been adopted but that is all wrong because the adoption process is still going on.”

Miti said the central committee was yet to adopt candidates.

“I find it to be total indiscipline if people can be claiming that they have already been adopted. Who adopted them? I want to say clearly that if I continue hearing that there are people who are spreading rumours that they have been adopted, I have the right to deal with such people because they spoil the good image of the party. They also damage the nice process the party has put in place in as far as adoptions are concerned,” he said.

Miti appealed to aspiring candidates to remain calm and wait for the adoption process.

He said the party would only adopt one candidate and those that would be left out in the process should support the adopted candidates.

Miti also called for self-discipline among PF members in the province.

“For us to achieve our goal of giving President [Edgar] Lungu massive votes, I am appealing to the membership of the party that we should love each other because without love, there is no way you will have regard for your neighbour,” he said. “I want the PF membership in the province to be united. This issue of trying to get divided will not help the party at all. I would also like to appeal to the party membership and the leaders to be self-disciplined and to be inclusive.”

Miti said he was happy with the way the general conference was held.

“I am very happy with the way the general conference was held and as Eastern Province we are now geared now that we have the president of the party and the central committee,” he said. “Now as for Eastern Province, we are going into a moving gear because the election this year is no joke at all. As Eastern Province, we should be able to give President Lungu maximum support not just because he originates from Eastern Province but because of the massive infrastructure development which has taken place in the province.”

Miti said he was happy that the province registered over 890,000 voters and that this should be translated into actual votes in the forthcoming elections.