Pastor prays for peace before, during and after the elections

[By Edwin Mbulo in Mazabuka]

In an interview, Pastor Bwalya of Chipata’s Winners Chapel said the peace and unity that Zambia has had since 1964 should prevail.

“As we get towards the elections in August it is our prayer that the peace we have enjoyed in the nation of Zambia prevails. It is our prayer and desire that God should reign peace and that there should be no confusion, before, during and after the elections and that the campaigns will be very peaceful,” Pastor Bwalya said.

He further prayed that there should be no violence during the campaigns.

