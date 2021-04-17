PF damn scared going into elections on level playing field – Mweetwa

[By Edwin Mbulo in Mazabuka]

THE PF is damn scared right now and cannot stomach going into the August 12 presidential and general elections on a level playing field, says UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa.

In an interview, Mweetwa, who is Choma Central member of parliament, said President Edgar Lungu does not sleep because UPND and Hakainde Hichilema had a formidable programme of action to reverse the economic deterioration.

“President Edgar Lungu says he does not sleep, he says he has sleepless nights. I agree. These sleepless nights are because of HH who he knows has a tangible and workable programme for the people of Zambia. If his inability to sleep is not because of HH then he has heavy nightmares, he is having terrible nightmares at State House,” he said. “President Lungu will go down in history as the worst Head of State thus far Zambia has ever had in terms of reviving the economy. This country has never reached such lowest ebb. This country has never seen such grand corruption which is being celebrated by the PF as if Zambia has won the World Cup. We are here in Mazabuka because the PF wants to connect the hiding of the Hatembo family to HH so that come nomination day, he should be arrested. They are damn scared, they are damn scared right now and cannot stomach going to compete on a level playing field. But the good news is that HH has nothing to do with this.”

Mweetwa said the Hatembos, without state protection, were hiding from people who are planning to attack them.

He said the UPND expects the wheels of justice to turn as they have been so that the case of Ackson Sejani, Fines Malambo, Choma and Mazabuka mayors Javan Simoloka and Vincent Lilanda, respectively, could be disposed.

He said instead of focusing on Hichilema, the PF needed to look at what it would tell Zambians why they deserve another five years in government.

Mweetwa said the only person who could rescue Zambia from the current economic malaise was Hichilema.

“Look at the trading of the kwacha against the US dollar at over K22! Look at the cost of living -K8,600! How much does an ordinary civil servant get? If a civil servant gets an average of K4,000 to K5,000 and is below the JCTR’s monthly food estimate for expenditure for a family of six, what about the ordinary people who are not employed? What about street vendors? What about my friends the taxi and bus drivers, those who work for cashing? If they don’t meet the deadline, they don’t get paid accordingly,” he said.

Mweetwa said graduate teachers and nurses continue roaming the streets while civil servants were in a quandary over loan deductions from banks and micro-financing institutions.

He noted that while civil servants suffer, PF ministers have since doubled their allowances.

Mweetwa challenged the PF to disclose the people that paid for ministers who had remained in office illegally in 2016.

“If the people or grouping are not sinister, not involved in drug dealing, in mukula trading, in grand corruption, in contracts that supply shoddy commodities such as defective condoms and expired drugs, then why refuse to disclose who they are? Why is this PF refusing to disclose their paymasters?” he asked. “It is because they are involved in atrocities, they are plundering national resources and are now leaning on state apparatus such as the police to cramp on opposing voices.”

Mweetwa said the PF was bragging about building roads, hospitals and schools when the borrowed money had plunged the country into serious debt crisis.

“We are now suffering international humiliation by PF’s failure to pay back. It is like a man who goes into a shop and gets cooking oil, mealie-meal and chicken on credit and makes a good meal for his children but fails to pay back only for children to realise that the nice meal they had was through nkongole (credit) which their father has failed to repay,” he said. “They will be very sad and say dad look now our neighbours are laughing at us that we ate chicken and you failed to pay back. We could have eaten bondwe instead.”

Mweetwa said development was all about transforming people’s lives into better living standards punctuated by the low cost of living.

“Look at police officers surrounding this court! Look at their conditions of service! Some have been constables for 25 years, while others especially freshers have been promoted because of connections to a politician. Is that the way the civil service should work? We will depoliticise the civil service and end this mediocrity where in the land of plenty of resources citizens are suffering,” said Mweetwa. “Look at Botswana, they are exporting beef to the EU and the DRC using our roads and the only trail the trucks leave are potholes. On the way back from the DRC, trucks pick maize bran from Choma and National Milling to feed cattle in Botswana.”