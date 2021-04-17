The Perspective by Edward Bwalya Phiri: ‘If you don’t drive your business, you will be driven out of business’

A RENOWNED financial journalist and founder of the famous Forbes Magazine, Bertie Charles Forbes, wrote that, “If you don’t drive your business, you will be driven out of business.” And an Indian artist Shiv Singh, best known as sculptor, once said that, “The purpose of a business is to create a customer who creates customers.” The bottom line is that, each and every business thrives and survives on the goodwill of the customers.

The foregoing quotes implicitly introduce the commercial idea of marketing, as a core function of any entrepreneurial or ‘business’ venture. Please note that the usage of the word ‘business’ here is not only limited to the actual economic activities [commerce], but it also applies to activities of a political, social, religious, traditional and cultural nature. This article is a follow up on the one I did on personal branding, which was published in this column last week.

On The Perspective today, focus is on marketing. The Oxford University Press [2007] defines the noun marketing as an activity of presenting, advertising and selling a company’s [an entity’s] product [and or service] in the best way. It further defines the verb, to advertise, as telling the public about a product or service in order to encourage people to buy or to use it.

As can be grasped from the foregoing definitions, marketing is all about publicising whatever an entity is offering for sale for the purposes of bolstering sales, propping up the profits and ultimately keeping the business afloat. This is done through various ways. There are different modes and channels of marketing, but what matters is choosing the one that serves the best interest of your business.

For starters, there is no such a thing as marketing for big entities and marketing for small entities. Marketing is the same for all types of businesses, what differs is the levels of investment and extent of engagement with the potential clients. Sir Richard Branson, a business magnate and president of the Virgin Group of companies, wrote that, “A big business starts small.” And Shep Hyken, a customer service expert and author posited that, “The purpose of every business and organisation is to get and keep customers.”

It is therefore an imperative norm in business, for an entrepreneur or brand manager to understand that marketing is not a business idea that is executed haphazardly; one needs to be systematic in implementing the preferred marketing activities instead. This entails, having a specific and carefully mulled over marketing strategy. And the basic philosophy is to satisfy the needs and wants of the customers. American Business author, Michael LeBoeuf, wrote that “a satisfied customer is the best strategy of all.

Further, Jon Taffer [2013] wrote that, “all successful business is about creating the right reactions in customers. The way you present yourself and your business, your curb or Web appeal, your logo, where you put your products or how you place your content, the colour of your marketing pieces, price points, dress code—everything you do in your business—creates reactions. The best reactions always make the most money.”

In order to achieve and maintain this feat, one needs to constantly evaluate the clientele’s needs and wants through the various feedback, which will be gotten from time to time. It is this feedback that will help the entity to keep innovating so as to remain relevant on the market. A Czechoslovakia writer, Milan Kundera, once opined, “Business has only two functions – marketing and innovation.” Businesses that fail to innovate always knock themselves out of the business competitiveness, and ultimately go under.

At this point, it is important to get back to the idea of a marketing strategy and expansively look at it. While an online encyclopedia [the Wikipedia] has defined marketing strategy as a long-term, forward-looking approach and an overall game plan of any organisation or any business with the fundamental goal of achieving a sustainable competitive advantage by understanding the needs and wants of customers.” Adam Barone has also postulated that, “A marketing strategy refers to a business’ overall game plan for reaching prospective consumers and turning them into customers of their products or services. A marketing strategy contains the company’s value proposition, key brand messaging, data on target customer demographics, and other high-level elements.”

In order to have a better marketing strategy, you first need to understand the 3Cs of strategic marketing and 4Ps [sometimes extended to 8Ps] of marketing. These are cardinal in placing or positioning the business ahead of every competitor. We shall start with the 3Cs as formulated by Japanese management theorist and consultant Kenichi Ohmae.

• The Company

The company here means the business itself. It should be aware of its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats; and be able to leverage the market. Further, it needs to conduct a PESTLE analysis by seriously taking into considerations the political, economic, sociological, technological, legal and environmental factors.

• The Customer

Understand that a customer is an asset because the business exists for the customer. Therefore, the business must be aligned with the needs and wants of the customers and endeavour to satisfy them. In other words, you need to be market oriented as a business.

• The Competition

Understanding the competitive landscape will help the business to come up with the best marketing strategy for your business; you need to know who your competitors are [including new entrants]. Endeavour to know their weaknesses as well as their strengths. You also need to know the customers’ perception of your business and product.

We can now look at the 4Ps of marketing. This is also referred to as the marketing mix:

• The Product [or service]; must match with the customers’ needs and wants.

• The Price; understand your customers’ willingness and ability to pay. The price must be economical, too high a price will inhibit the customers and too low a price may cause the potential customers to question the quality of the product.

• The Place; think of how best your customer can access your business and product.

• The Promotion; this is about the various routes for promoting your business and product.

These 4Ps are often extended to include; People, Physical Evidence, Process and Philosophy. This simply means that all the variables must be able to give an edge to business in a way that no other does it. It is about having a competitive advantage from the product, the people involved, the handling of the products and the customers, accessibility of the business and its product and your guiding basic principles.

The foregoing information will help one to position a business in the market and aggressively satisfy the needs and wants of the customers. While this information may be so beneficial to managers of corporate and product [single] brands, it is also beneficial to personal brands. Allow me to end with a quote from Henry Ford who once said that, “Stopping advertising to save money is like stopping your watch to save time.” For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP. For comments write to: elbardogma@yahoo.com